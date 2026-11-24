A burst of four offshore tremors shook southern Mexico's coast on Tuesday morning, but officials expect no tsunami and report no damage.

Federal Highway 200 near Huixtla in southern Chiapas, on the coastal route that caravans take north from Tapachula, pictured in 2011. The photo does not show the 20 October march. Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Natural Hazards: Mexico

Four earthquakes struck the Pacific off Chiapas, in southern Mexico, within about an hour on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The strongest, at magnitude 5.3, hit at 05:51 local time (UTC-6), which is 11:51 GMT, according to the SSN, Mexico’s National Seismological Service, run by the national university (UNAM).

The CNPC, Mexico’s national civil-protection agency, said the main shock was felt lightly in the Soconusco region, the Pacific-coast strip of southern Chiapas around the city of Tapachula. It reported no damage so far.

Key Facts What. Four offshore earthquakes, the strongest of magnitude 5.3, from 05:51 to 06:57 local time (UTC-6).

Where. Pacific Ocean, 93 to 166 km south-west of Mapastepec, a Chiapas town.

Impact. No tsunami expected; no damage reported so far.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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A burst of four offshore tremors shook southern Mexico’s coast on Tuesday morning, but officials expect no tsunami and report no damage.

The SSN placed the magnitude 5.3 quake 119 km south-west of Mapastepec, a town in Chiapas, at a depth of about 6 km. Its list gives the epicentre as 14.48 degrees north and 93.40 degrees west, well out at sea.

Three smaller shocks followed between 06:42 and 06:57 local time. The SSN logged a magnitude 4.2 at 118 km south-west of Mapastepec, a 4.1 at 93 km and a 4.3 at 166 km, each at about 10 km depth.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Parque Bicentenario in Tapachula, the main city of the Soconusco region of Chiapas, Mexico. File photo.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American government’s earthquake agency, put the strongest shock at magnitude 5.2 at 11:51 GMT and at a depth of about 35 km. The SSN gives 5.3 and about 6 km, which the national civil-protection agency calls the final magnitude, and the SSN says its figures are subject to change.

The SSN’s public list shows quakes of magnitude 4.0 and above, and it folds smaller ones into a daily report. That is why the four shocks above magnitude 4 stand out in its Tuesday morning listing.

All four epicentres lie between 93 and 166 km out in the Pacific, which fits the light shaking reported on land. The SSN gives depths of 6 to 10 km for the four shocks.

The CNPC said in a 24 November statement that “no tsunami is expected to form for the Mexican Pacific” (translated from Spanish). It based that on a bulletin from the Tsunami Alert Centre of SEMAR, the Mexican Navy ministry, which also expects no significant change in sea level.

Chiapas state civil protection said it keeps permanent monitoring active in all regions of the state. It added that it is in contact with local authorities over any report of damage.

Five tectonic plates meet beneath Mexico: the Caribbean, North American, Pacific, Rivera and Cocos plates. The SSN counted 91 earthquakes across the country in the 48 hours to Tuesday morning.

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Because the epicentre lay far out in the Pacific, no early-warning alert was reported for Mexico City. Federal and Chiapas authorities activated their protocols, and the CNPC relayed local authorities’ report of light shaking and no damage.

The people most exposed are residents and visitors along Chiapas’s Pacific coast. Tapachula is the main city of the Soconusco region.

The coast has a recent record of larger shocks. On 17 July 2026 the SSN reported a magnitude 7.4 quake off Chiapas, and a tsunami alert was issued and later cancelled.

Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar of Chiapas reported no deaths after that quake. The SSN logged dozens of aftershocks that day.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, and nothing so far suggests the situation will change. The SSN’s public list is where any revision to the readings would appear first.

Civil protection advises people to stay calm when they feel a quake and, if an alert sounds on a low floor, to leave the building when there is time. Those on upper floors who cannot leave at once should stay in a lower-risk spot, away from windows, doors and heavy objects.

More: Mexico news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a tsunami risk after the Chiapas earthquakes?

The CNPC, citing the Navy’s Tsunami Alert Centre, does not expect one. It also expects no significant change in sea level.

Was anyone hurt or any building damaged?

None has been reported so far. State civil protection says it keeps monitoring every region and stays in contact with local authorities.

Could the readings change?

Early readings can move, and the USGS already lists 5.2 for the main shock. The national civil-protection agency calls the SSN’s 5.3 the final magnitude.

Sources: National Seismological Service (SSN), list of latest earthquakes, 24 November 2026; CNPC statement of 24 November 2026; SEMAR Tsunami Alert Centre bulletin as cited by the CNPC; US Geological Survey earthquake catalogue; Chiapas state civil protection.

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