Block 15 now has both the money and the licence to keep producing into the 2030s. The new discovery adds possible upside.

Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, seen from the bay in June 2015, with hillside housing behind. Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

ENERGY · ANGOLA

ExxonMobil and its partners in Angola’s offshore Block 15 have approved a redevelopment of the Kizomba A and B oil fields that the country’s oil regulator values at about US$4 billion. The regulator, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), announced the decision on Friday 20 November 2026 and said it was approved on 19 November.

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ExxonMobil, the Texas-based oil major, operates the block. The same statement reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, the second in the block this year.

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Key Facts Who ExxonMobil, the US oil major that operates Angola’s offshore Block 15, and its partners.

What A final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to spend, of about US$4 billion.

Where Deepwater Block 15, about 350 kilometres northwest of Luanda, Angola’s capital.

As of 20 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Block 15 now has both the money and the licence to keep producing into the 2030s. The new discovery adds possible upside.

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The decision follows a contract change signed on 10 July 2025, which moved the end of Block 15’s production licence from 2032 to 2037. It let the Kizomba A and B floating production vessels, the ships that process oil offshore, run longer, subject to this very investment decision.

Azule Energy, Equinor and Sonangol, the state oil company, signed the change alongside ExxonMobil and ANPG. Azule is the Angolan joint venture of BP and Eni, and Equinor is Norway’s state-controlled oil company.

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The redevelopment of a third field, Kizomba C, was approved in 2025. ANPG said the November decision completes the final investment decisions for the Block 15 Life Extension Project.

ExxonMobil says its aim is to get more from existing infrastructure. Brian Unietis of ExxonMobil Angola said the licence extension and nearly US$4 billion of planned new investment, including Likembe, a discovery in the Kizomba B area, leave the company “well positioned to continue generating value for Angola, our partners and our shareholders”.

ANPG’s monthly figures put its output at about 1.03 million barrels a day in December 2025, and the country left OPEC, the oil producers’ group, in January 2024 after a dispute over its quota.

The liquefied natural gas carrier Sonangol Sambizanga, named for Angola’s state oil company. File photo; the location is not stated. photo. The liquefied natural gas carrier Sonangol Sambizanga, flagged in Nassau, moored at a terminal. The location of the photo is not stated.

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For the Kizomba fields, the addendum allows the two vessels to stay in service until 2037. The approval also points to years of well and equipment work at an existing hub.

The new well, Tchihumba West-01ST1, was drilled by the drillship Valaris DS-9 in about 1,400 metres of water. It met 65.4 metres of sandstone holding hydrocarbons with good reservoir quality, and it is the 21st discovery in Block 15.

Hydrocarbons can mean oil, gas or both, and one well is only a first step. Companies usually drill more wells to size a find before they decide whether to develop it.

ANPG said the result shows significant remaining resource potential in the block. That is the regulator’s view, not a resource estimate.

ANPG puts the Kizomba A and B decision at about US$4 billion, while ExxonMobil speaks of nearly US$4 billion in planned new investment that includes Likembe. The two descriptions may not cover exactly the same projects.

For US readers, the mechanism is a production sharing contract: the company recovers its costs from the oil it pumps, then splits the rest with the state. A licence running to 2037 gives ExxonMobil more than a decade to earn back about US$4 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ExxonMobil approve in Angola?

A final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to spend, to redevelop the Kizomba A and B fields in Block 15. Angola’s regulator values it at about US$4 billion.

Does the new discovery mean more oil is coming?

Not yet. A single well shows hydrocarbons are present, and further drilling and study decide whether a find can be developed.

Sources: National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) statement of 20 November 2026 and release of 14 July 2025 on the Block 15 contract addendum (anpg.co.ao); ExxonMobil Angola statement of 20 November 2026; ANPG monthly production summary, December 2025.

Related coverage: Angola oil exports, Angola’s budget and the oil price, Angola’s oil economy and more in Angola news.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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