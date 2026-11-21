Spirits, cars and dairy are driving a rise that has carried Equatorial Guinea past a regional threshold. Malabo, the capital, ran well above the national rate.

File photo. A walled road, gardens and large buildings on a hill in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, 2015. Photo: Ben Sutherland, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea’s inflation rate was 3.5% in October 2026, above the 3% threshold of CEMAC, the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa. INEGE, the national statistics institute, said so in a note dated Thursday 19 November 2026.

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The rate was 3.0% in September, the same note says. Spirits rose fastest at 17.6%, followed by cars at 15.6% and dairy at 14.5%, INEGE said.

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Malabo, the capital, and the town of Ebibeyin both ran above the threshold, at 5.2% and 5.1%.

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Key Facts Who. Households in Equatorial Guinea; CEMAC, a six-nation Central African bloc, sets the 3% threshold.

What. Inflation reached 3.5% in October, above the bloc’s 3% inflation threshold.

Where. Equatorial Guinea; Malabo and Ebibeyin highest, Bata, a major city, lowest.

Prices. Spirits, cars and dairy rose most; imported goods rose 4.8%.

As of. 21 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Spirits, cars and dairy are driving a rise that has carried Equatorial Guinea past a regional threshold. Malabo, the capital, ran well above the national rate.

The climb is recent. INEGE reported 2.3% for June in a note dated Malabo, 16 July 2026, then 3.0% for September and 3.5% for October in its note of 19 November.

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A year earlier prices were calmer. INEGE’s note of 14 November 2025 put October 2025 at 2.6%, which it called an average inflation rate, below the same 3% line, with the consumer price index (CPI), its measure of what households pay, up 1.1% year on year.

Over twelve months the picture is now sharper. INEGE said the CPI rose 6.5% year on year in October 2026, against 3.5% in its June note.

The October 2026 note drops the word “average” and does not say why the 3.5% inflation rate and the 6.5% yearly rise differ. Core inflation, which strips out energy and fresh food, was 4.0% in October, INEGE said, against 2.9% a year earlier.

File photo: Bata, Equatorial Guinea. (Photo: Ben Sutherland, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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CEMAC sets the 3% threshold under its multilateral surveillance mechanism, the bloc’s process for checking whether members meet shared targets, INEGE wrote. The institute said October’s 3.5% reaches that line.

The note gives no legal basis for the threshold and no forecast, and it does not say whether a single month above 3% counts as a breach. It also carries no figures for other CEMAC members, so Equatorial Guinea cannot be ranked against its neighbours here.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 3.5% in October, INEGE said, led by dairy at 14.5% and coffee, tea and cocoa products at 12.1%. Zebu beef, from humped cattle, rose 10.5%, pastries and biscuits 9.3%, dried or smoked fish 8.9% and poultry 7.4%.

Alcoholic drinks and tobacco rose 6.4%, with spirits up 17.6%, wines 9.1% and imported beer 5.8%, INEGE said. Transport rose 3.5%, driven by cars at 15.6%, motorbikes at 5.7% and passenger sea and river transport at 3.9%.

Health prices rose 4.9%, INEGE said, with hospital services up 12.5% and pharmaceuticals and natural remedies up 12.1%. Restaurants and hotels rose 3.4%, as restaurants and bars gained 2.4% and accommodation 2.9%.

Against September, the general price level rose by 0.7, INEGE said, and transport led with 2.6%. Food, and alcohol and tobacco, each rose 0.8%, and restaurants and hotels 0.7%.

INEGE put October inflation at 5.2% in Malabo and 5.1% in Ebibeyin, both above the community threshold. The towns of Evinayong and Mongomo recorded 2.9% and 2.0% and Bata, a major city, 1.8%.

INEGE put imported-goods inflation at 4.8% in October 2026 and local goods at 2.0%, down from 3.2% a year earlier. Goods bought abroad therefore rose 2.4 times as fast as goods made at home.

Buyers of spirits, cars, dairy and hospital care met the steepest increases INEGE found in October. The note says nothing about wages, so it cannot show whether pay kept up.

As of 21 November, INEGE has not announced a date for its next note, which will cover November. Its October note came on 19 November 2026 and its June note on 16 July, so the date is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CEMAC threshold?

It is a threshold that the six-nation bloc sets under its multilateral surveillance mechanism. INEGE says October’s rate has reached it.

Who feels the rise most?

Spirits, cars, dairy and hospital care rose most in October, INEGE said. Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, is also up on a year earlier.

When will the next figures come?

INEGE has not confirmed a date for its November note. Its October note appeared on 19 November 2026 and its June note on 16 July.

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