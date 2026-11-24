The registration follows a 2025 constitutional change that lengthened the presidential term and abolished the runoff. Critics question the legality of Bukele’s second term, and his government defends it.

Photo: Mónicaale98 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: El Salvador

El Salvador’s election authority has cleared President Nayib Bukele to seek a third consecutive term in the February 2027 vote. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) dated its resolution Friday 20 November 2026 and made it public on Monday 23 November.

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The tribunal also registered Vice President Félix Ulloa as his running mate for Nuevas Ideas (“New Ideas”), the party Bukele founded. The ruling clears the candidacy; it does not decide the race.

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Key Facts Who. The TSE, El Salvador’s election authority, registered President Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa.

What. Bukele seeks a third consecutive term for Nuevas Ideas, his party.

When. Resolution dated 20 November 2026; vote on Sunday 28 February 2027.

Open. No legal challenge to the registration has been reported.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 18:58 GMT

The registration follows a 2025 constitutional change that lengthened the presidential term and abolished the runoff. Critics question the legality of Bukele’s second term, and his government defends it.

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File photo: Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador. Photo: Presidential Office of El Salvador (Casa Presidencial), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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In our translation, the tribunal wrote that, “having verified compliance with the constitutional and legal requirements for registering the candidacies”, it ordered both men entered in the register. The filing window had closed on Thursday 19 November.

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The way was cleared on Thursday 31 July 2025, when the Legislative Assembly, El Salvador’s parliament, voted a constitutional reform at 8:08 p.m. and ratified it less than two hours later. Lawmakers of Nuevas Ideas and its allies cast 57 of the Assembly’s 60 votes each time, and the reform changed five articles.

The presidential term now runs six years instead of five, the runoff round is abolished and indefinite re-election is allowed. The reform also moved the presidential election from 2029 to 2027, which cuts two years from Bukele’s current term.

Bukele was elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2024. Critics say the Constitution then barred immediate re-election, while the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court had ruled in September 2021 that a president may serve again at once, but “only one more time”, in our translation.

Bukele’s government has defended the 2024 candidacy as a reading of article 152 of the Constitution, the rule on who may run for president. Bukele took office on 1 June 2019 with Ulloa as vice president, and a winner in February would serve under the new six-year term.

The same vote in February will also fill seats for deputies and mayors. The tribunal’s electoral calendar sets the dates for those races.

We found no report of a legal challenge to the registration, and no date is known for one. The next fixed step is the vote itself on 28 February, which will be decided in a single round.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the ruling mean Bukele wins a third term?

No. It only registers his candidacy, and voters decide at the polls.

Why is a third term possible?

A 2025 constitutional reform changed the term rules and the runoff. Critics dispute it, and the government defends it.

Can the registration still be challenged?

No challenge has been reported so far, and no date for one is known.

Sources Supreme Electoral Tribunal registration resolution, made public 23 November 2026; Legislative Assembly constitutional reform of 31 July 2025; Constitutional Chamber ruling of September 2021; the tribunal’s 2027 electoral calendar.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error