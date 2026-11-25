Gutiérrez gave no reason and no effective date in her message of 25 November. The board of directors now runs the selection of the person who will lead the group.

File photo. Aerial view of northern Bogotá, Colombia, with the office towers of the Santa Bárbara business area, March 2018. Photo: Alejandro Turola, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Colombia

María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, one of Colombia’s largest banking groups, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that she has submitted her resignation to the group’s board of directors. She announced it in a message to staff that was circulated to the media.

Aval controls four Colombian banks, Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, and its shares trade in Bogotá and, as American depositary receipts (ADRs, certificates that let US investors buy foreign shares), in New York under the ticker AVAL. The departure opens a search for a new chief at one of the country’s biggest banking groups.

Key Facts Who. María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Grupo Aval, one of Colombia’s largest banking groups.

What. She submitted her resignation to the board; no reason or effective date given.

When. Message to staff on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Next. The board selects her successor; none has been named.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:44 GMT.

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Gutiérrez gave no reason and no effective date in her message of 25 November. The board of directors now runs the selection of the person who will lead the group.

In that message Gutiérrez wrote: “Today I am writing to tell you that after nearly eight years at Grupo Aval, the last two and a half as its president, I have decided to close this professional stage and submitted my resignation to the Board of Directors.” The quote is our translation from her Spanish original.

Gutiérrez joined the group in 2018 as president of Corficolombiana, an investment bank in the Aval group. On 20 March 2024 the founder, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, announced that he was leaving the Aval board, and Gutiérrez was named president.

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File photo: Central Bogotá and the Andes seen from the Colpatria tower, 2007. Photo: Alonso Cárdenas, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

In the message of 25 November she points to the consolidation of the group’s trust businesses into Aval Fiduciaria, a trust arm, and to GoU Payments, the group’s entry into payments. She gave no figures for either.

Grupo Aval’s third-quarter results, published on 11 November 2026, show a net profit of 368 billion Colombian pesos (about US$104 million at 3,524 pesos per US$, the market close of 24 November 2026). That is about 29% below the third quarter of 2025.

The third-quarter figure compares with about 521 billion pesos (about US$148 million) a year earlier, which is the basis of the 29% fall. The resignation was announced 14 days after the results were published.

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For US readers the link is the listing: the ADRs trade in New York, so American investors hold exposure to whoever the board picks. A new chief will set the direction of the group after a quarter in which profit fell.

We could not open the group’s list of filings to the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the country’s financial regulator, so we do not know whether a formal notice has been filed. We also found no word on when the resignation takes effect or on who will run the group until a successor is named.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has resigned from Grupo Aval?

María Lorena Gutiérrez, the group’s president, told staff on 25 November that she submitted her resignation to the board. She gave no reason in the message.

Who will lead Grupo Aval next?

No successor has been named in the material we could read. The board of directors now runs the selection.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Grupo Aval’s shares trade in New York as ADRs, so American investors hold exposure to the group. A new chief will set the direction of the group.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Grupo Aval message to staff of 25 November 2026; Grupo Aval third-quarter 2026 results; Grupo Aval · Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia

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