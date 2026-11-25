Two Curaçao party groups welcome a legal safety net for old shared rules, MFK backs it with limits, and MAN-PIN sets strict conditions.

Handelskade waterfront in Willemstad, Curaçao. Photo: Fraganda, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Curaçao

One Curaçao party group, MFK, has told the Dutch government that a legal basis for old shared Kingdom orders must not become a blank cheque to extend such Kingdom acts or make them permanent. A Kingdom act is a law that binds all four countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

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The warning comes in a report of the Staten van Curaçao, the island’s parliament, agreed by its Central Committee on Monday 24 August 2026 and filed with the Dutch parliament on 7 September 2026. The Dutch House of Representatives has placed the bill on its agenda for a plenary debate in the week of 7 December, and the four party groups differ on conditions.

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Key Facts Who. Four party groups in Curaçao’s parliament and Dutch State Secretary Eric van der Burg.

What. A bill giving existing Kingdom orders a legal basis so they do not lapse.

Where. The Hague, in the Dutch House of Representatives, and Willemstad, Curaçao’s capital.

When. Bill filed March 2026; Staten report filed September 2026; Dutch debate listed for December.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Two Curaçao party groups welcome a legal safety net for old shared rules, MFK backs it with limits, and MAN-PIN sets strict conditions.

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Why Old Rules Face a 2028 Deadline

The bill touches the Statute for the Kingdom, the charter that joins the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. An amendment dated 21 October 2023 limited the Kingdom government’s power to issue general orders, binding rules for the whole Kingdom, unless a Kingdom act gives it that power.

Article II of that amendment lets existing orders without such a basis stay in force for at most four years from 1 January 2024, when it took effect. The king may extend that period by royal decree in extraordinary cases.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg put the bill to the Tweede Kamer, the Dutch House of Representatives, on 16 March 2026. It covers orders made by agreement of all four countries, from the transfer of rights and duties of the former Netherlands Antilles, the island group that included Curaçao until 2010, to ship-security and navigation rules in the Schepenbesluit 2004.

The list also names the Social Insurance Bank of the Netherlands Antilles, a medal for public-order volunteers, the Red Cross decree of 1988 and the financing of the Attorney General’s office. The Council of State of the Kingdom, which advises on legislation, had no substantive comments on the bill.

In a written reply to MPs dated 27 August 2026, Van der Burg said, in translation from the Dutch: “The proposal for a Kingdom act was drawn up in close consultation with the governments of Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten.” He added that Articles 1 and 2 are written as “may” provisions, so the bill does not stand in the way of letting one or more listed orders lapse if the countries jointly decide so.

File photo: the new terminal of Curaçao International Airport. Photo: Coolcaesar, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

That is why the bill contains no clause on amending or ending the act itself. The same reply says that ending the act would make every order it supports lapse automatically.

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Four Groups, Four Positions

The Staten report records a meeting of its Central Committee, the parliament’s working panel, on 24 August 2026 with four party groups: MFK, PNP, PAR and MAN-PIN. The MFK group welcomed a legal basis, but “only in the context of legal certainty and continuity.”

In its words: “This approval of the group must certainly not be seen as a carte blanche to extend consensus Kingdom acts concerning country matters or to make them permanent.” It added: “Cooperation within the Kingdom must be based on equality, necessity and respect for the autonomy of each country.”

MFK asked the minister to explain, order by order, why each must be kept. It also asked whether Curaçao can leave the cooperation arrangement on plans of action, but that arrangement had already been amended on 16 July 2026 to drop Curaçao, and the amendment note of 27 August 2026 aligned the bill with that change.

The group further asked how the government will guarantee that Curaçao matters do not become permanent Kingdom affairs, and that future consensus acts are really made by consensus. Those questions go to the heart of the autonomy argument, because Curaçao became a self-governing country within the Kingdom on 10 October 2010.

The PNP group was positive about the proposal and wants Curaçao’s parliament to be able to give its view on Kingdom acts that affect the island. It also asked how many rules in Curaçao lack a legal basis, citing a flag instruction as an example.

The PAR group sees the bill as a step in the right direction, but notes that Staten members cannot vote on a Kingdom act, a point it links to the “democratic deficit.” It also notes that Curaçao’s own government has no objection to the bill, and asks whether the ship-security decree could be used to tighten the rules for registering ships under the Curaçao flag.

The MAN-PIN group says it is against all consensus Kingdom acts that are not necessary, and it sets conditions for agreeing to the bill. It wants a written statement from Curaçao in the Kingdom council of ministers, the Kingdom-level cabinet in which all four countries sit, an evaluation after five years and a clause on how the act can end.

MAN-PIN also asked the government to confirm that Curaçao will lose “not a centimetre” of its autonomy through the bill. It argues that matters of the island that are lifted to Kingdom level become Kingdom matters in disguise.

The House of Representatives’ own file page lists the bill for a plenary debate in week 50, 7 to 11 December 2026, and the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer), the upper house, still lists it as being handled by the House of Representatives on 25 November 2026. Aruba’s parliament filed its own report on 9 October 2026.

The State Secretary’s written answers to the Staten’s questions were not in the public parliamentary file we could open on 25 November 2026. Nor is it stated whether the Kingdom would use the “may” provisions to drop any order.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a consensus Kingdom order?

It is a rule made by agreement of all four countries of the Kingdom. The bill would anchor the existing ones in a Kingdom act so they do not lapse.

Does the bill force Curaçao to keep every listed order?

The State Secretary says Articles 1 and 2 are “may” provisions that do not stand in the way of letting an order lapse if the countries jointly decide so. Curaçao’s MFK group still wants each order justified.

Can Curaçao’s parliament vote on the act?

No, because Staten members cannot vote on a Kingdom act, as the PAR group notes. MAN-PIN says this reduces the Staten to a reporter.

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