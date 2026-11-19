Credifamilia is a Colombian financing company, a non-bank lender regulated by the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), that mainly makes home loans and funds itself with bonds and term deposits. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Credifamilia Compañía de Financiamiento S.A. (a Colombian financing company, a type of non-bank lender; also called Credifamilia CF) Exchange CREDIFAMI on the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC, the Colombian Stock Exchange); 36,061,235 ordinary shares Headquarters Bogotá, Colombia Sector Mortgage lending, home-improvement and consumer loans, term deposits (CDTs) Website credifamilia.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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