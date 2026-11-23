Costa Rica Says US Helicopters Aid Gold Raid
A mining raid on Costa Rica’s northern border puts US aircraft and a bill for police into the same story.
Brief · Costa Rica
Costa Rica says it sent police, backed by helicopters from a US government aviation programme, into an illegal gold-mining zone on Thursday 19 November 2026. The Security Ministry (Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) launched a land-and-air operation on Cerro Conchuditas, a hill in the Cutris district of San Carlos, near the Nicaraguan border.
Police have raided the same hill before, including in June 2026. The ministry says US government aircraft supported this operation.
Key Facts
- Raid. Costa Rica’s Security Ministry raided illegal gold mining on Cerro Conchuditas on 19 November.
- Air support. The ministry says US government Aviation Program helicopters flew with its Air Surveillance Service.
- Ask. Security Minister Gerald Campos urged the Legislative Assembly (parliament) to pass a bill for police.
- Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.
A mining raid on Costa Rica’s northern border puts US aircraft and a bill for police into the same story.
Security Minister Gerald Campos led the operation, the ministry said, with units of the Fuerza Pública, the national police. Pablo Martínez, head of the Directorate of Intelligence and National Security (DIS), also took part.
Units of the Fuerza Pública, the Border Police, the Migration Police and the DIS joined the raid. The ministry said air support came from helicopters of the US government’s Aviation Program, working in coordination with the ministry’s Air Surveillance Service (SVA).
The ministry did not say how many aircraft took part or what role US personnel have. Campos used the operation at Cerro Conchuditas on 19 November to press the country’s lawmakers.
He called on the Legislative Assembly, Costa Rica’s parliament, to approve a bill so that police have a stronger legal tool. The ministry says the aim is to seize mining equipment and detain those involved.
No arrest figure has been given for this operation. Aircraft numbers and the role of US personnel are not yet known.
Whether the Assembly takes up the bill is the next step to watch.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are US helicopters in a Costa Rican mining raid?
The ministry said helicopters of the US government’s Aviation Program gave air support in coordination with its Air Surveillance Service. It did not describe the US role.
What does the security minister want from lawmakers?
He asked the Legislative Assembly to approve a bill that he said would give police a stronger legal tool. What lawmakers do next is the step to watch.
Sources
Statements by Security Minister Gerald Campos on 19 November 2026 and the Security Ministry’s account of the operation.
Connected Coverage
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error