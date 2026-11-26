A state telecom arm that sold cards in 144 branches is moving into the bank and post-office counters Mexicans already use. The partners aim to reach places with little or no connectivity.

MEXICO · TELECOMS · BRIEF

CFE Internet, the phone and data arm of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state power utility, will sell its SIM cards (the chips that connect a phone to a network) at 1,700 points across the country, up from 144 branches. The plan was announced in a joint communiqué on Wednesday 25 November 2026 with Financiera para el Bienestar (Finabien), a state-owned bank, and Correos de México, the postal service also known as Sepomex.

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Buyers will be able to pick up a SIM card and top up airtime at the new points. The announcement says the post offices add their own card sales to the Finabien branches.

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Key Facts Who CFE Internet, the state power utility’s mobile arm, with Finabien and Correos de México.

What SIM card and top-up sales grow from 144 branches to 1,700 points of sale.

Price Plans start at 35 pesos (about US$1.79) a month, with no fixed term.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

A state telecom arm that sold cards in 144 branches is moving into the bank and post-office counters Mexicans already use. The partners aim to reach places with little or no connectivity.

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CFE Internet sells mobile phone and data plans under the brand of CFE. Finabien’s director general, Rocío Mejía Flores, said the bank and CFE signed a distribution agreement in June 2022, and that from then to October 2026 its branches handed out 84,706 SIM cards and processed more than 500,000 airtime top-ups.

That is roughly 1,600 cards a month over 53 months. “Behind each of these operations is a person who was able to get a phone and internet service, or keep it active, through a Finabien branch,” Mejía Flores said, in our translation from the Spanish.

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Mejía Flores said the service has covered Finabien’s entire national branch network since November 2026. More than 106,000 of 137,800 planned cards have already been sent to its branches, 77.5% of the plan, Finabien said.

Another view of the same Correos de México office in Tlaxcala, from a 2020 file photo. Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The 137,800 planned for this stage is about 1.6 times everything Finabien handed out in the previous 53 months. The agencies have not said how many cards they expect to sell, only how many they are shipping.

Violeta Abreu González, director general of Correos de México, said 75,000 free SIM cards have been distributed to 756 post offices, about 99 per office. Users can collect a card there and make a first top-up, and she said the postal network reaches 97% of Mexican territory.

Emilia Calleja Alor, director general of the state utility, said that narrowing the digital divide is also a matter of social justice for the Mexican government. She said the offer is designed to protect family budgets, with plans from 35 pesos a month (about US$1.79 at 19.59 pesos per US dollar, the 25 November close), no fixed terms, top-ups as needed and calls to the United States and Canada at no extra cost.

The agencies’ own sum is not fully explained. Forbes México, citing a communiqué on 25 November, puts the Finabien addition at 1,378 branches, and 144 plus 1,378 is 1,522, not 1,700.

The published accounts of the announcement do not say what the extra 178 points are, how many CFE Internet customers there are, or what the expansion costs. They also give no date by which all 1,700 points will be selling cards.

More: Mexico news. Related coverage: América Móvil, Mexico’s telecom giant, explained and Telcel’s credit for its 20 November outage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can You Buy a CFE Internet SIM Card Now?

Finabien says its whole national branch network now offers the cards and top-ups. Correos de México says its post offices give cards out free.

What Do the Agencies Still Not Say?

They have not published the number of CFE Internet customers or the cost of the expansion. They also have not dated the full 1,700-point rollout.

Sources: CFE, Finabien and Correos de México, joint communiqué, 25 November 2026; statements by Emilia Calleja Alor, Rocío Mejía Flores and Violeta Abreu González at the announcement event, 25 November 2026; Forbes México, 25 November 2026; Energía a Debate, a Mexican energy-industry outlet, November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error