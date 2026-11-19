Compañía Chilena de Fósforos is, by its own account, Chile’s main match maker, and it also runs poplar forests, wood-products plants and fruit orchards. Its shares trade on Chile’s stock exchange, and this profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Compañía Chilena de Fósforos S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”) Ticker / exchange FOSFOROS, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); the shares trade on Chilean exchanges according to the company’s statements Headquarters Avenida Los Conquistadores 1700, 15th floor, Providencia (a district of Santiago), Chile Sector Matches, wood products and forestry, with fruit growing Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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