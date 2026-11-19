Companhia Melhoramentos de São Paulo, a Brazilian group founded in 1890 that makes wood fibre, publishes books and manages forests, lost R$54 million (about US$10 million) in the first nine months of 2026 on revenue of R$131 million (about US$25 million). In 2025 it lost R$33 million (about US$6 million) after a small profit the year before. Full name Companhia Melhoramentos de São Paulo (CMSP; former name Companhia Melhoramentos de São Paulo Ind. de Papel) Ticker / exchange MSPA3 (ordinary shares) and MSPA4 (preferred shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters São Paulo, Brazil Sector Paper and pulp: wood fibre, books, planted forests, real estate Website www.melhoramentos.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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