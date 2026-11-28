A drone attack killed a police officer in Bolívar on Friday. It came two weeks after an attack on an army base in the same department.

File photo. The command building of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, Colombia, December 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Colombia

Drones dropped explosives on the police station in Arenal, in southern Bolívar department, on Friday 27 November 2026 and killed Subintendente Óscar Mauricio Díaz. A subintendente is a mid-ranking police officer.

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The National Police said Díaz died while doing his duty. President Abelardo de la Espriella said the crime would not go unpunished.

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Key Facts Who. Police officer Óscar Mauricio Díaz was killed; President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack.

What. Drone-borne explosives hit the Arenal police station; no group has claimed it.

Where and when. Arenal, southern Bolívar department, northern Colombia, Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:20 GMT.

A drone attack killed a police officer in Bolívar on Friday. It came two weeks after an attack on an army base in the same department.

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The National Police said on Friday, in a statement on X, that it rejects the drone attack on the Arenal station, “which took the life of Subintendente Óscar Mauricio Díaz while he was doing his duty”. The institution said it accompanies his family.

The police said intelligence, investigation and operational coordination capabilities remain deployed “to identify, locate and capture those responsible”. No armed group has claimed the attack, and none is named in the statements.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The national police director, a major general, wrote on X on Friday: “To his family, my support. We will honour his memory and will not rest until justice is done.”

The authorities still have to establish the circumstances and who is responsible. The Arenal station is a repeat target, attacked twice earlier this year, in March and July.

The March attack used drone-borne explosives. In July the station was damaged and at least three police officers were hurt.

Bolívar Governor Yamil Arana said on 11 July that the attack was apparently the work of the ELN, the National Liberation Army, Colombia’s largest remaining guerrilla group. On 7 November an attack on the military base of Santa Rosa del Sur, a town in southern Bolívar, killed three uniformed personnel and wounded 16 people by the Army’s count, with other reports giving higher figures.

Defence Minister Jorge Mora said it was retaliation by the ELN for the capture of a rebel leader known as “Carrito”, a leader of an armed group called the Frente de Resistencia Guamocó.No statement so far says who carried out the Arenal strike. The authorities have not linked it to any group or to the earlier attacks.

President De la Espriella, a conservative who took office on 7 August 2026 promising a hard line against armed groups, condemned the attack on X “with absolute firmness”.He called it a terrorist attack carried out with explosives launched from a drone.”

Attacking our Public Force is attacking Colombia,” the president wrote on Friday, using the term for the army and police. He ordered intelligence and investigation capabilities to be deployed.

Other attacks hit the police on the same day and earlier in the week. On Friday an explosive near a road in a rural area of Los Patios, next to the border city of Cúcuta, wounded four police officers who are out of danger (see Colombia explosive wounds four police near Cúcuta).

On Monday 23 November explosive drones aimed at the Cúcuta police headquarters fell on nearby homes and wounded three civilians, including an 18-month-old baby. The ELN claimed that attack (see rebels claim drone attack on Cúcuta police).

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella in front of the national flag (file photo).

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Drones and bombs have struck the security forces on 7, 23 and 27 November, which suggests a pattern rather than isolated incidents. The people most exposed are police officers in small towns and residents who live beside their stations.

No direct effect on US investors or travellers has been established. None of the statements mentions peace talks with the ELN, so the record is silent on whether talks are on or off the table.

The police have not said how many drones were used. The Colombia news page carries the wider record.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Arenal on 27 November?

Drone-borne explosives hit the police station and killed a police officer. The authorities are still establishing the circumstances.

Who is responsible for the attack?

No armed group has claimed it or been named by the authorities. The governor said in July that an attack on the same station was apparently the work of the ELN.

Why does Bolívar keep appearing in security news?

Security forces there have been attacked repeatedly this year. The Arenal station itself was a target twice before.

Sources Statements of 27 November 2026 by the Colombian National Police and by President Abelardo de la Espriella · Policía Nacional · Presidencia · Ministerio de Defensa

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error