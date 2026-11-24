Colombia’s disciplinary watchdog says a former minister’s radio attack on a judge was an intentional fault, and the case now moves to a trial chamber.

The rear of the Procuraduría General de la Nación building in central Bogotá. (Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s Procuraduría General de la Nación, the state watchdog that disciplines public officials, sent Armando Benedetti, a former Interior Minister, to disciplinary trial on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Its investigating chamber charged him with a fault committed with intent, for insulting Cristina Lombana, then a Supreme Court magistrate, in a radio interview.

Benedetti served under President Gustavo Petro, while Lombana now works as the Presidency’s Transparency Secretary, a government post under Petro’s successor, President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office on 7 August 2026. The formal charge sheet is not a sanction and does not declare Benedetti responsible.

Key Facts Who. Armando Benedetti, former Interior Minister under President Gustavo Petro, faces trial before the state disciplinary watchdog.

What. Charge: an intentional fault for insulting then Supreme Court magistrate Cristina Lombana on the radio.

Next. Benedetti can file his defence and ask for evidence; no sanction has been set.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:36 GMT.

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Colombia’s disciplinary watchdog says a former minister’s radio attack on a judge was an intentional fault, and the case now moves to a trial chamber.

The words behind the charge were spoken on Tuesday 11 November 2025, while Lombana’s court-ordered search of Benedetti’s home in Puerto Colombia, in the northern Atlántico department, was under way. Benedetti, then Interior Minister, told a radio interviewer, in his own words: “Magistrate Lombana is crazy, demented, and a criminal,” a reference to her order to search his house that day.

The words were aimed at the magistrate who had ordered the search. Lombana was then the Supreme Court magistrate investigating Benedetti in a case before the Supreme Court.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2010. The Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, seat of Colombia’s Supreme Court. (Photo: I.D. R.J., CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lombana gave a statement to the Procuraduría on 30 June 2026. She said the words were disrespectful insults aimed at a magistrate and at the justice system.

Lombana’s appointment as Transparency Secretary was announced on 29 September 2026 and formalised by decree on 15 October. Her statement to the Procuraduría, on 30 June 2026, came before she left the bench.

The charge sheet, known in Spanish as a pliego de cargos, came from the Procuraduría’s investigating chamber, the Sala Disciplinaria de Instrucción, with a report by delegated prosecutor Patricia Carrillo. The Sala found it proven that Benedetti, as Interior Minister, uttered injurious expressions against Lombana, then a magistrate.

The decision runs to 21 pages, and the chamber found that there is enough evidence against Benedetti. It reached the charge stage about a year after the interview of 11 November 2025, according to the reporting on the decision.

Benedetti’s defence argued that the Procuraduría lacks competence because the remarks were personal, and it has asked for the case to be closed. The Sala rejected the competence argument, according to public reporting of the decision.

Benedetti can now present his defence and ask for evidence. A later decision on the merits will say whether he is sanctioned or cleared.

Benedetti also faces other proceedings before the Supreme Court, including one over Fonade, a state project-financing fund. The disciplinary charge is separate from those cases.

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The United States has also acted against him: on 24 October 2025 the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), its sanctions office, designated Benedetti together with Petro, his wife Verónica Alcocer and his son Nicolás Petro under Executive Order 14059, the counter-narcotics order. That action is separate from the Colombian case.

The Treasury release described Benedetti as Colombia’s Minister of the Interior since February 2025 and listed him among Petro’s support network. Under such a designation, any property he holds under US jurisdiction is blocked and US persons are barred from dealing with him.

For readers in the United States, the case matters because Benedetti faces pressure from two directions: Washington’s sanctions and Bogotá’s disciplinary watchdog. The two processes are separate, with different authorities and different rules.

The Procuraduría’s decision exposes Benedetti to possible disqualification from public office, but no sanction has been set. A charge sheet is a step toward that outcome, not the outcome itself.

The Procuraduría’s own decision text was not available to us. The sanction, if any, will be decided in a later step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the charge sheet against Benedetti mean?

It is a formal accusation, not a sanction, and it does not declare him responsible. It moves the case toward a decision on whether to sanction or acquit him.

Why was Benedetti charged?

The Procuraduría says he insulted a Supreme Court magistrate on the radio while she was ordering a search of his home. It classed the conduct as a fault committed with intent.

Could Benedetti be barred from public office?

He faces possible disqualification from public office, but the published decision states no sanction. The final decision is still to come.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: reporting on the Procuraduría decision of 24 November 2026; OFAC press release of 24 October 2025; Procuraduría General de la Nación · US Department of the Treasury (OFAC)

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