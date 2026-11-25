Citibank del Perú S.A. is the Peruvian corporate and investment bank of the US group Citigroup, and it appears in the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange) issuer register under the ticker CITIBKC1. This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Citibank del Perú S.A., a Peruvian joint-stock company (sociedad anónima) and licensed full-service ("multiple") bank, founded in 1920 as a branch and converted into a local company on 30 April 2004 Website citibank.com.pe Exchange and ticker Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange), ticker CITIBKC1 Headquarters Av. Canaval y Moreyra 480, Piso 3, San Isidro, Lima, Peru Sector Banking: corporate and investment banking, treasury and transaction services Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error