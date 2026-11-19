BRQ Soluções em Informática is a technology services company based in Barueri, in the São Paulo area, that builds software and digital systems for large clients. Its shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code BRQB3.
|Full name
|BRQ Soluções em Informática S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly BRQ Soluções em Informática Ltda.
|Ticker / exchange
|BRQB3 (ordinary, voting shares; B3 issuer code BRQB) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange (Básico, the listing segment shown in the CVM registry)
|Headquarters
|Barueri, a city near São Paulo, Brazil (CVM registry)
|Sector
|Information technology and digital transformation services (CVM sector label: communication and information technology)
|Website
|brq.com
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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