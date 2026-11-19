Consorcio Aristos is a Mexican construction and infrastructure group based in Mexico City, which builds public works such as cable-car transport lines and hydroelectric projects and also makes steel structures and precast concrete. It is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Consorcio Aristos, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is the Mexican legal form of a listed public company) Exchange ARISTOS (Series A ordinary shares, the company's only listed share class) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 9 November 1965 Headquarters Mexico City, Mexico Sector Industrials: construction and infrastructure, with steel structures and precast concrete Website consorcioaristos.org Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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