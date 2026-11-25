Cesce Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros is a Peruvian insurer of surety bonds, which guarantee that a contract will be honoured, and of credit risk, controlled by a Spanish state-owned holder, and it appears in the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange) issuer register under the ticker CESCEPC1. This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Cesce Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros, a Peruvian joint-stock company (sociedad anónima) incorporated on 1 January 1980; it changed its name in June 2025 from Secrex Compañía de Seguros de Crédito y Garantías S.A. Website cesce.es/es/web/cesce-peru Exchange and ticker Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange), ticker CESCEPC1 Headquarters Av. Víctor Andrés Belaunde 147, Oficina 601, San Isidro, Lima, Peru Sector Insurance: surety bonds (cartas fianza) and caution policies, both guarantees that a contract or legal duty will be honoured, and credit insurance Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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