Chubb Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros is the Peruvian life and general insurer of the Chubb group, a global insurer headquartered in Switzerland, and it appears in the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange) issuer register under the ticker CHUBSGC1. This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Chubb Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (Chubb Seguros Perú S.A. in its financial statements), a Peruvian joint-stock company (sociedad anónima) founded as Altas Cumbres Compañía de Seguros by deed of 30 June 1998 Website chubb.com/pe Exchange and ticker Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange), ticker CHUBSGC1 Headquarters Calle Amador Merino Reyna 267, Oficina 402, San Isidro, Lima, Peru Sector Insurance and reinsurance: life, personal lines, general risks and surety bonds (guarantees that a contract will be honoured) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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