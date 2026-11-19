Andacor S.A. runs the El Colorado ski resort and the Farellones mountain centre near Santiago, plus further mountain centres in southern Chile, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange under the ticker ANDACOR. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Andacor S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), trading as Centro de Ski El Colorado Exchange ANDACOR, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); the statements say the shares are also quoted on the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, a second Chilean electronic exchange; entered in the CMF securities register under No. 0145 Headquarters Registered address Av. El Colorado s/n, Farellones, in the Lo Barnechea district of Santiago; head office Av. Presidente Kennedy 9070, office 802, in the Vitacura district of Santiago, Chile Sector Ski resorts, mountain tourism and related property Website elcolorado.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub → Latest coverage Valle Nevado Owner Drops Andacor Ski-Resort Deal

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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