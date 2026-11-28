A former civil protection chief and two women from the same Mexican town were found dead in Oaxaca days after he went missing, and prosecutors have not said who killed them.

Federal Highway 200 near Huixtla in southern Chiapas, on the coastal road north from Tapachula, pictured in 2011. The photo does not show Cuban migrants. Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Security: Mexico

Emilio Toledo Vila, 61, a former head of civil protection (the local disaster-response service) in Cintalapa, a town in Chiapas, southern Mexico, was found dead in Oaxaca state on Friday 27 November 2026, together with two women. He had been reported missing six days earlier, on the road to Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the Chiapas state capital.

The Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office, the state’s prosecutors, confirmed the discovery and promised there would be no impunity. No arrests have been reported, and no motive has been given.

Key Facts Who. Emilio Toledo Vila, 61, ex-head of Cintalapa civil protection, and two local women aged 18 and 31.

Where. Los Corazones, San Pedro Tapanatepec municipality, Oaxaca state, near the Chiapas border.

When. Found Friday 27 November 2026; he had been missing since Saturday 21 November.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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A former civil protection chief and two women from the same Mexican town were found dead in Oaxaca days after he went missing, and prosecutors have not said who killed them.

Toledo Vila had led civil protection in Cintalapa, a town in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. Reports differ on whether he still held the post, and the Oaxaca prosecutors describe him as a former director.

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Senator Amalia García Medina, of the opposition party Citizens’ Movement, said he was reported missing on Saturday 21 November and was last heard from near midnight on his way to Tuxtla Gutiérrez. At a news conference on 27 November with fellow senator Daniel Barrera, she said there had been no word from him, and that “the anguish is present” (translated from Spanish).

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The Chiapas Government Palace in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the state capital. File photo. (Photo: Sarsvices, CC BY-SA 2.5 MX, via Wikimedia Commons)

García asked Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez and the state prosecutor to speed up the search. She said a search notice had been issued but that the investigation file had not yet been opened.

Two women from Cintalapa, aged 18 and 31, were found with him. The Oaxaca prosecutors identified the three people, and reports say the older woman had been missing since 19 November and the younger had last written to her mother on 21 November.

The three were found on Friday in Los Corazones, in the municipality of San Pedro Tapanatepec, in Oaxaca state close to the Chiapas border. A cardboard sign with a warning aimed at Toledo Vila was reportedly found at the scene, and its wording has not been made public.

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The Chiapas prosecutors said that, after the discovery, they began working with the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office to locate those allegedly responsible. They also said there would be no impunity, according to the statement relayed on 27 and 28 November.

Prosecutors have not said who killed the three, why, or how they died. They have also not said whether the case is linked to other disappearances in Chiapas.

His sister, Emma Toledo Vila, is a former Chiapas state legislator for the PRD, the Party of the Democratic Revolution, a left-of-centre party. No date has been announced for the next public step in the case.

Readers can follow wider coverage of the country in Mexico news. Travellers to Chiapas and Oaxaca can check the official travel advisories of their governments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Emilio Toledo Vila?

He had led civil protection, the local disaster-response service, in Cintalapa, Chiapas. Reports differ on whether he still held the post when he disappeared.

What have prosecutors said?

Chiapas prosecutors say they are working with Oaxaca’s prosecutors to find those responsible and that there will be no impunity. No motive has been given.

Is the case linked to other disappearances?

Prosecutors have not said so. No wider pattern has been confirmed.

Sources Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office statement of 27 and 28 November 2026 (relayed)

Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office, identification of the three people, 27 to 28 November 2026

Senator Amalia García Medina, news conference of 27 November 2026

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