Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A., known as Arauco, is a Chilean maker of wood pulp and wood products with operations in several countries, and it is registered with the Chilean regulator under the trading name CELARAUCO. This profile sets out who owns it, how it is financed and how it is doing, from its filings with the regulator.
|Full name
|Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. (a Chilean company, a “sociedad anónima cerrada”, or closed corporation, that has public bonds registered with the CMF); the group calls itself Arauco
|Exchange
|CELARAUCO, its trading name in the CMF securities register; the statements say Arauco is a closed corporation with only its bonds registered with the CMF, and that Empresas Copec holds almost all of its shares
|Headquarters
|Avenida El Golf 150, floor 14, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
|Sector
|Forestry: wood pulp and wood products (panels and sawn timber)
|Website
|www.arauco.com
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
Company Intelligence — Institutional Access
This dossier is part of our Company Intelligence database.
Teams: Corporate US$1,450, Institutional US$3,900 a year.Start annual · US$490Monthly · US$49Team access →
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Part of LatAm Company Intelligence
This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →
Latest coverage
Paper Excellence BV to Complete Acquisition of Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA: Sources
Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Read More from The Rio Times