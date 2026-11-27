MTN Uganda has joined Mogo to offer instalment plans on selected smartphones. Reports of the launch gave no prices, deposits or interest charges.

File photo. The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, Uganda, May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Telecoms: Uganda

MTN Uganda, the Ugandan arm of South Africa’s MTN Group, a telecoms company, announced a partnership with Mogo on Thursday 26 November 2026 to sell smartphones through instalment plans. Mogo is a financial-technology (fintech) firm that specialises in smartphone financing.

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Eligible customers can choose selected handsets from five brands and pay daily, weekly or monthly, over up to 52 weeks. Mogo says most internet-capable devices in Uganda are still not smartphones, which is the gap the plans aim at.

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Key Facts Who. MTN Uganda, a mobile network operator, and Mogo, a smartphone-financing firm.

What. Instalment plans for selected smartphones, paid daily, weekly or monthly over up to 52 weeks.

When. Launched at an event in Kampala on Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:49 GMT.

MTN Uganda has joined Mogo to offer instalment plans on selected smartphones. Reports of the launch gave no prices, deposits or interest charges.

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The handsets come from five phone brands, among them TECNO, Infinix and itel, all Chinese handset makers. Customers who take the offer also get at least 3 GB of free data a month for three months.

Sylvia Mulinge, chief executive of MTN Uganda, said at the launch: “Today, a smartphone is much more than a device for making calls or accessing the internet.” She said the partnership addresses affordability, one of the biggest barriers to owning a smartphone.

File photo. A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, Uganda, August 2016. Photo: Angella Birungi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Tomas Sudnius, chief executive of Mogo Africa, the company’s African arm, said Mogo began financing smartphones in Uganda in April 2025, its first country for the product. Mogo says it has financed more than 300,000 smartphones there.

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Sudnius said only 38% of internet-capable devices in Uganda are smartphones. The average across Africa is 52%, he said, and the global average is 75%.

In a press release in June 2026, Mogo said it had financed more than 500,000 smartphones across East Africa in 14 months. Uganda accounted for more than half of them.

At that point Mogo’s partners included TECNO, Infinix and itel, brands of the Chinese phone maker Transsion, and Airtel Uganda, MTN’s competitor. It worked with more than 500 outlets and dealers.

Under those earlier Mogo terms, customers needed a national ID card and a deposit of 25% to 32%, and repaid over up to 12 months. The new MTN plans advertise up to 52 weeks, and the launch reports gave no deposit figure.

MTN Uganda announced a similar deal in March 2022 with M-KOPA, a device-finance firm. Payments were daily, weekly or monthly for up to one year with free daily data, and MTN said an earlier partnership enabled sales of over 70,000 smartphones on M-KOPA’s platform.

It is not known how the total cost of a financed phone compares with the cash price. The launch reports do not say how many MTN customers are eligible.

Launch coverage reviewed for this report does not describe credit checks. Nor is it stated whether the plan covers only 4G handsets, which use fourth-generation mobile internet.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can MTN customers pay for the phones?

Eligible customers pay daily, weekly or monthly, depending on the device and the offer.

Do the plans include mobile data?

Yes, customers who take the offer receive free monthly data for an initial period.

What is still unclear about the plans?

Reports of the launch gave no prices, deposits or interest charges, so the full cost of a financed phone is unknown.

Sources MTN Uganda and Mogo launch announcement (26 November 2026)

Mogo press release (June 2026)

MTN Uganda press release (11 March 2022)

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