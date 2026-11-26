A state-backed insurance seller grew profit faster than income by trimming costs, and its board is paying out most of the quarter’s earnings.

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BRAZIL · COMPANIES · BRIEF

Caixa Seguridade, the insurance arm of Brazil’s state-owned bank Caixa Econômica Federal, earned R$1,179.5 million (about US$203 million) in the third quarter of 2026. That is 3.4% more than a year earlier, even though revenue grew only 1.2%.

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Profit outpaced income because costs of services and other expenses fell, the company’s own filing shows. Its board then approved R$1.08 billion (about US$186 million) in dividends, payable on Wednesday 13 January 2027.

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Key Facts The company Insurance arm of state-owned Caixa bank, listed on São Paulo’s B3 exchange.

The result Third-quarter profit rose 3.4% to R$1.18 billion (US$203 million).

The payout Dividends of US$186 million are due on Wednesday 13 January 2027.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A state-backed insurance seller grew profit faster than income by trimming costs, and its board is paying out most of the quarter’s earnings.

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The company, created in 2015 as a subsidiary of Caixa, holds stakes in Caixa Vida e Previdência (life and pension cover), Caixa Residencial (home insurance), Caixa Consórcio (group purchase plans) and Too Seguros, a personal-insurance company in which it holds 49% and the investment bank BTG Pactual 51%. The notes to its interim accounts at 30 September 2026 list them all.

Those stakes produced equity income, meaning a share of the investees’ profits, equal to 60.4% of the quarter’s revenue of R$1,529.0 million (about US$263 million), and that income grew 5.6%, the company said. Caixa Consórcio grew 15.0%, Caixa Residencial 12.1% and Caixa Vida e Previdência 11.5%.

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The other 39.6% came from commissions of R$604.9 million (about US$104 million) for selling products in Caixa branches. Mortgage insurance commissions rose 27.7% and capitalisation, a Brazilian savings-bond product, rose 19.9%.

Costs of services fell 8.8% to R$141.1 million (about US$24 million), and other operating items fell 2.2%, which lifted operating result by 2.8%. Sales of consortium credit letters, group purchase plans in which members pool payments, carry higher fees and made up 68.4% of those costs.

The holding company’s own financial result fell 8.0% to R$47.0 million (about US$8 million). The company links that drop to changes in Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, between the two periods.

Over nine months the company earned R$3,489.7 million (about US$600 million), 8.4% above the R$3,219.6 million (about US$553 million) of the same period in 2025. Equity stood at R$14,010.0 million (about US$2.41 billion) on 30 September 2026, against R$13,550.5 million (about US$2.33 billion) at the end of 2025.

The company shows a second profit figure it calls managerial, R$1,182.5 million (about US$203 million) and 3.7% higher, which follows older insurance accounting and is unaudited. The R$1.08 billion payout equals 91.3% of that adjusted managerial profit.

For US investors, the filing shows how a bank-linked insurer earns: mostly equity income and fees from Caixa branches. Our Company Intelligence profile tracks the company, whose shares are listed on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange.

The filing also recalls that Caixa sold existing shares in a secondary offering priced on 19 March 2025 at R$14.75 (about US$2.53 at today’s rate) a share, 82.4 million shares in all. The aim was to reach the minimum free float, the share of stock held by the public, required by Novo Mercado, B3’s top governance tier, without changing control.

The next dated step is the payout on Wednesday 13 January 2027 (about R$1.08 billion in total). The report does not turn the Selic drop into a forecast for next year’s holding income.

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Related coverage: Caixa Seguridade Unit Hit by Data Breach.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Caixa Seguridade?

It is a holding company that Caixa Econômica Federal created in 2015 to hold stakes in insurers and to sell insurance, pensions and savings products in Caixa branches. It lists on B3.

Why Are There Two Profit Figures?

The accounting figure comes from the interim financial statements. The managerial figure is an unaudited extra that keeps comparisons with earlier years, the company says.

Sources: Caixa Seguridade Participações S.A., quarterly report (ITR) comments and interim financial statements at 30 September 2026, filed November 2026; market-data provider RT, USD/BRL close of 25 November 2026 (5.82 reais per US dollar) used for all US$ conversions.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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