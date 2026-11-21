A veteran opposition leader has applied to run without a party, and the electoral commission’s answer will decide whether a leading opposition name appears on the 2027 ballot.

A roundabout in Burundi's national colours in Gitega, the political capital since 2019. File photo. (Photo: NIHEREWENIMANA Richard, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Burundi

Agathon Rwasa, a veteran Burundian opposition politician and former rebel leader, said he handed in his candidacy file as an independent for the 3 May 2027 presidential election around midday on Saturday 21 November 2026. He told reporters at the office of the CENI (Commission Électorale Nationale Indépendante, Burundi’s electoral commission) in the Ngagara district of Bujumbura, the economic capital, that supporters came with him.

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The commission has not yet published anything on his file, so whether it accepts it is open. The filing window runs from 13 to 22 November 2026, which means Rwasa filed one day before it closes.

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Key Facts Who. Agathon Rwasa, an opposition politician and former rebel leader, running as an independent.

What. He handed his presidential candidacy file to the electoral commission on Saturday 21 November 2026.

When. Filing closes on Sunday 22 November 2026; the election is on 3 May 2027.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A veteran opposition leader has applied to run without a party, and the electoral commission’s answer will decide whether a leading opposition name appears on the 2027 ballot.

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Rwasa’s road to the independent route runs through his own party. The CNL (National Congress for Freedom), the opposition party he founded and led, held an extraordinary congress on 10 March 2024 in Ngozi that installed a new leadership under Nestor Girukwishaka, the party leader the authorities recognise, and the interior ministry took note of the result on 18 March 2024.

Rwasa’s camp contests the legality of that congress. The Supreme Court’s administrative chamber declared his challenge inadmissible on 7 August 2026 (case file RAP 68), and on 25 September 2026 Rwasa and three other former members of the party’s 2019 political bureau said they were appealing that ruling.

Bujumbura and Lake Tanganyika seen from the hills, file photo, 2012. (Photo: SuSanA Secretariat, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Girukwishaka’s side has said the party never excluded anyone, Rwasa included. Rwasa told reporters on 21 November that he has “no relationship” with the CNL.

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It is not his first dispute with the commission. At the end of December 2024 the CENI rejected the candidate lists of Burundi Bwa Bose (“Burundi for All”), an opposition coalition that included Rwasa, for the 2025 legislative and local elections.

The commission’s president, Prosper Ntahorwamiye, said then that Rwasa, although removed as CNL president, was still a CNL member and that the law bars belonging to several parties. Rwasa arrived with supporters, including former MPs who sat with him in the National Assembly, but he said the commission asked him for a paper certifying that he belongs to no political party.

He argued from the third paragraph of article 99 of the Constitution, which he says lets a person ousted from a party’s leading body stand as an independent after two years. He said the commission’s form wrongly mixes “dismissal” and “resignation”, and that the commission “will not have to hesitate” over his case.

Whether the missing certificate becomes a legal obstacle is not yet known. Candidates must also supply identity papers, photographs, a medical certificate, a list of 200 supporters reflecting gender, ethnic and regional diversity, and a deposit of 100 million Burundian francs (about US$33,400 at 2,991 francs per US$, the market rate of 21 November).

Rwasa said supporters helped him raise the money, and that the deposit is returned if a file is rejected or if the candidate wins 5% of the vote.“It will not be Rwasa who misses 5%,” he said, in a remark translated from the original.

The commission has not said whether his list of 200 supporters was accepted. The field he would enter is lopsided.

President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who seeks a second seven-year term for the ruling CNDD-FDD party (National Council for the Defence of Democracy), in power since 2005, filed on Friday 13 November 2026, the Presidency of Burundi said. Eleven small parties announced in the week before the filing that they back the president, a rally that narrows the field.

The ruling party holds all 100 elected seats in the National Assembly. The commission’s decision therefore carries a clear consequence.

Acceptance would put a leading opposition name on the ballot, while rejection would leave the president facing only smaller candidates. The commission has not said when it will publish its list of accepted candidates.

The campaign runs from 10 to 30 April 2027, ahead of the vote on 3 May 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Agathon Rwasa and what did he do?

He is a veteran opposition politician and former rebel leader who handed in an independent candidacy for the presidency. The electoral commission has not yet said whether it accepts it.

Why does the “no party” certificate matter?

The commission asked for it because it earlier treated him as still belonging to the CNL, while he argues the Constitution lets him run independently. How that dispute is settled decides whether his file stands.

What happens next?

The commission must decide on the file and publish its list of candidates, and it has not said when. Other hopefuls can still file before the window closes.

Sources Statements by Agathon Rwasa of 21 November 2026; CENI election calendar; Supreme Court of Burundi, administrative chamber, decision of 7 August 2026 as described by the parties; Presidency of Burundi statement of 13 November 2026

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