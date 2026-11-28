Burundi’s electoral commission says Agathon Rwasa is not a true independent and has struck him from the 3 May 2027 race. He can appeal to the Constitutional Court by Sunday.

Bujumbura and Lake Tanganyika seen from the hills, file photo, 2012. (Photo: SuSanA Secretariat, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Burundi Election

On Friday 27 November 2026, Burundi’s electoral commission rejected the presidential candidacy of Agathon Rwasa, the opposition veteran who finished second to President Évariste Ndayishimiye in 2020. The commission, known by its French initials CENI, announced the decision at its headquarters in Bujumbura, the country’s economic capital.

The CENI examined ten candidacy files for the presidential election of 3 May 2027 and accepted seven. Besides Rwasa, it rejected Valentin Kavakure and Aloys Kamenyero.

Key Facts Who. Agathon Rwasa, Burundi’s veteran opposition leader, was barred; President Évariste Ndayishimiye was accepted.

What. The national electoral commission accepted seven of ten presidential candidacies and rejected three.

Where and when. Bujumbura, Burundi, Friday 27 November 2026.

Next. Appeals to the Constitutional Court on 28 and 29 November; final list on 6 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:45 GMT.

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Burundi’s electoral commission says Agathon Rwasa is not a true independent and has struck him from the 3 May 2027 race. He can appeal to the Constitutional Court by Sunday.

Rwasa once led the FNL, or National Liberation Forces, a Hutu rebel movement, and later led the opposition party CNL, the National Congress for Freedom. He has contested the result of the 2020 vote, in which he came second.

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Ndayishimiye, 58, has been in power since June 2020, after the death of Pierre Nkurunziza, and is the candidate of the ruling CNDD-FDD (National Council for the Defence of Democracy) party. The accepted list also includes Abel Gashatsi of UPRONA, a historic party, Francis Rohero of FP Ineza, Gabriel Banzawitonde of APDR and Nestor Girukwishaka of the CNL, the party Rwasa once led.

Two independents are also on the list, Pastor Dieudonné Nahimana and Abbé Abel Nduwimana, a Catholic priest. Rwasa had asked to join them, and the commission said no.

Rwasa filed his candidacy as an independent on Saturday 21 November 2026, after paying the required deposit, as we reported on Tuesday 24 November. He says he was ousted from the CNL leadership at an extraordinary party congress in March 2024, and that he did not resign.

File photo. Regina Mundi Cathedral in Bujumbura, 2024. Photo: Edouard mhg, Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

His case rests on Article 99, paragraph 3 of the Constitution, which he says lets a person removed from a party’s leadership run as an independent after two years. At filing he said: “The CENI should understand that.

It may have its own requirements, but the Constitution stands above all other laws.” Prosper Ntahorwamiye, the CENI president, told the session that Rwasa “does not have the status of independent” and “made a false declaration.”

He closed by saying the commission “rejects his candidacy.” The first reason concerns paperwork.

Article 101, point B of the Electoral Code requires an independent candidate to swear that he has claimed no party for at least one year, or has sat on no party leadership body for at least two years. The CENI says the file must hold a statement of no party membership, and that Rwasa’s file lacked it.

Rwasa instead submitted a statement he drafted himself, saying he has belonged to no party leadership body since 2024. The CENI says that is not the same thing as the sworn statement the law requires.

The second reason is the Constitution itself. Article 99, paragraph 2 defines an independent as someone who has not claimed any party for at least one year, and the CENI says no party body officially recorded Rwasa’s departure and he never submitted a resignation from the CNL.

The third reason is a court ruling. The CENI relied on ruling RAP 68 of the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, dated Friday 7 August 2026 and served on Rwasa on Tuesday 10 November 2026, in the dispute over the CNL leadership.

Rwasa sued in that case as a statutory member of the CNL political bureau. The CENI argues this proves he is a CNL member, since a person outside the party could not have brought the case.

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Pamphile Malayika, Rwasa’s representative at the session, called the decision “scandalous” and said the file met Article 99, paragraph 3. He accused the commission of wanting to remove his candidate.

Malayika said the team will go to the Constitutional Court, although he added that he does not trust that court. Rwasa himself was absent from the session.

The CENI presents the case as a question of legal status, while Rwasa’s camp presents it as an attempt to remove a rival. The Constitutional Court, Burundi’s top court on election disputes, is the next place where those accounts will be tested.

The consequence is concrete. Rwasa was the runner-up in 2020, and unless the Constitutional Court reverses the CENI, the provisional list for 3 May 2027 will not carry his name.

The commission’s list is provisional, so appeals could still change it. No vote count or poll exists that would show how much support Rwasa would have drawn.

It is not yet known whether Rwasa will file his appeal in time or whether the court will take it. Kavakure did not pay the required deposit, and Kamenyero lacked the deposit and 200 supporter signatures.

Rejected candidates may appeal to the Constitutional Court on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November 2026, and the CENI’s final list is due on Sunday 6 December 2026. The first round is on Monday 3 May 2027.

A second round follows if no candidate wins an absolute majority, meaning more than 50% of votes cast, and the winner is to be sworn in on Friday 18 June 2027.

More: Burundi news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Agathon Rwasa rejected?

The commission says he is not a true independent because he never formally left his former party and made a false declaration. Rwasa’s team disputes this.

Can Rwasa still run?

Only if the Constitutional Court reverses the commission’s decision on appeal. The final list of candidates will show the outcome.

How is the president chosen?

Voters choose in a first round, and a second round follows if no candidate wins an absolute majority. The commission’s list decides who appears on the ballot.

Sources CENI, announcement of the list of accepted candidacies, Bujumbura, 27 November 2026; Constitution of Burundi, Article 99; Electoral Code of Burundi, Article 101; Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Burundi, ruling RAP 68, 7 August 2026.

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