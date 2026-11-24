Ten files are in, and Friday’s decision on Rwasa matters most for a field that already includes the president.

File photo, 2012. Bujumbura and Lake Tanganyika seen from the hills. Photo: SuSanA Secretariat, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Burundi

Burundi closed filing for its presidential election of 3 May 2027 on Sunday 22 November 2026, with ten candidacy files lodged at the electoral commission. The commission’s verdict, due on Friday 27 November, will decide whether the veteran opposition leader Agathon Rwasa is allowed on the ballot.

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The CENI (Commission Électorale Nationale Indépendante, the national electoral commission) received four independent candidates and six party candidates, when filing closed on Sunday. Its president, Prosper Ntahorwamiye, said candidates with missing documents may add them within the deadlines.

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Key Facts Who. Agathon Rwasa, an opposition veteran and former rebel leader, is one of ten candidates.

What. Burundi’s electoral commission, the CENI, decides which candidacy files it accepts.

When. The verdict comes on Friday 27 November 2026; the election is on 3 May 2027.

Where. Files were lodged at the commission’s office in Ngagara, a district of Bujumbura.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Ten files are in, and Friday’s decision on Rwasa matters most for a field that already includes the president.

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Rwasa’s file turns on a dispute inside the opposition that began in March 2024. The CNL (National Congress for Freedom), the party he led, removed him from its leadership at an extraordinary congress in Ngozi, a northern city, on 10 March 2024, and the leadership passed to Nestor Girukwishaka, the party’s new leader.

His record explains why the file draws attention. After a 2006 ceasefire his rebel movement, the FNL (National Liberation Forces), became a party in 2009, and in 2015 he led Amizero y’Abarundi, an opposition coalition that won 21 seats in the National Assembly.

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He was First Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly until 2020, then ran for the CNL that year and lost to Évariste Ndayishimiye, now president. President Ndayishimiye, the candidate of the ruling CNDD-FDD (National Council for the Defence of Democracy) party, filed on Friday 13 November 2026, the Presidency of Burundi said.

File photo, 2024. Regina Mundi Cathedral in Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital. (Photo: Edouard mhg, CC0)

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Rwasa filed as an independent around midday on Saturday 21 November at the commission’s office in Ngagara, a district of Bujumbura. He had paid the 100 million Burundian francs deposit (about US$33,400 at 2,992 francs per US dollar, the official market rate on 24 November 2026) at the central bank on 20 November, and, as he described the rules, it is refunded if a file is rejected or if the candidate wins at least 5%.

The commission demands a certificate showing that an independent candidate belongs to no party. Rwasa says he cannot obtain one because he was removed from the CNL leadership and did not resign, and he calls it contradictory to demand proof of both resignation and removal.

He cites article 99, paragraph 3, of the Constitution, which in his reading lets a person removed from a party leadership run as an independent after two years. The commission’s own form, however, asks every independent for proof of no party membership.

Rwasa has denounced his removal from the CNL leadership, while his supporters call it a political manoeuvre. The CNL’s leadership under Girukwishaka filed its own candidate on Sunday 22 November.

Asked on 21 November whether the deposit was a risk, Rwasa said anyone who takes part in an election must follow the law in force. He said he expects the commission not to hesitate over his case.

Francis Rohero, another presidential hopeful, also filed on 21 November. He said, in a translation from French, that Burundi needs “alternation”.

On Sunday 22 November, the last day, four more files arrived. Abel Nduwimana and Dieudonné Nahimana filed as independents.

The candidate of the party FPN Imboneza, Kavakure, also filed. Late in the day Girukwishaka filed as the candidate of the CNL, the party Rwasa led.

If the commission accepts the file, a candidate who has run before enters the field against the president. If it rejects it, the deposit comes back to Rwasa, and he has not said what he would do next.

For voters the stakes are choice, because the ballot will carry only the files the commission accepts. The CENI calendar sets the review of files for 23 to 26 November and the notification of acceptance or rejection for Friday 27 November.

More: Burundi news.

Related coverage: Burundi’s President Files for 2027 Election · Eleven Burundi Parties Back Ruling Candidate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Agathon Rwasa’s file the one to watch?

He is the best known opposition name among the filers, and the commission has not said whether it accepts his independent file. Its answer decides whether he is on the ballot.

Why does the party certificate matter?

The commission wants proof that an independent belongs to no party, and Rwasa says his removal from the CNL makes that proof impossible. How the commission treats that gap decides his file.

When will candidates know their fate?

The commission has set Friday 27 November for announcing the results of the filings. Candidates with missing papers may still add them within the deadlines.

Sources CENI calendar and announcements of 8 May 2026 and 22 November 2026; Presidency of Burundi statement of 13 November 2026; statements by Agathon Rwasa, Francis Rohero and Nestor Girukwishaka of 21 and 22 November 2026; Constitution of Burundi, article 99, as cited by Rwasa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error