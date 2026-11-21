Brazil has given statutory backing to truck and bus credit, but the law leaves the interest rate and the budget room to other officials.

Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Economy: Brazil

Brazil has a new law that lets the government lend up to R$14.5 billion (about US$2.4 billion) to truck and bus owners, but the sum is a ceiling, not a deposit. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin signed Law 15,528 on 11 November 2026 while exercising the presidency, and the official gazette published it on Thursday 12 November.

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Alckmin is Brazil’s vice president, and the law records him signing in the place of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The same law offers a subsidy to sugarcane growers hurt by the extra United States tax on Brazilian exports or by extreme weather, which is where Washington’s trade policy enters the law.

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Key Facts Who. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin signed it as acting president on 11 November 2026.

What. Repayable loans for new and used trucks, new buses and road trailers.

Numbers. Up to R$14.5 billion (about US$2.4 billion), if the budget allows.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

Brazil has given statutory backing to truck and bus credit, but the law leaves the interest rate and the budget room to other officials.

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The ceiling matches money the government had already announced. On 30 April 2026 it launched Move Brasil 2, the second phase of its truck-credit programme, worth R$21.2 billion (about US$3.6 billion) and including a Treasury share equal to this ceiling, and the Finance Ministry signed the funding agreement with BNDES, the state development bank, on 26 May.

The first phase, called simply Move Brasil, was running by January 2026 with R$10 billion (about US$1.7 billion) for trucks, and BNDES approved R$1.3 billion (about US$220 million) in the first month, the federal government said on 3 February. Rates then ran from 13% to 14% a year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The second phase rested on Provisional Measure 1,353, a presidential decree with force of law, which the National Monetary Council (CMN), the body that sets national credit rules, regulated on 5 May 2026. BNDES opened the lines on 29 May and approved R$3.2 billion (about US$540 million) that day, about 15% of the programme, the bank said on 30 May.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on 30 April that interest for independent haulers would fall to between 11.3% and 12.4% a year. BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante said on 30 May that renewing the fleet would modernise national logistics, remove polluting vehicles from the roads and stimulate the whole car-industry chain, from factory to dealer.

Law 15,528 does not name Move Brasil or the decree, so it is unclear whether it replaces the decree or sits beside it. It does write the same ceiling into an ordinary law.

What the Law Lets Borrowers Buy

Article 9 authorises the federal government, subject to budget and financial availability, to fund repayable loans for new or used trucks and tractor units, the cab and engine of an articulated lorry. It also covers new buses, minibuses and road trailers, all to renew fleets.

Independent cargo haulers, members of road-freight cooperatives and micro-entrepreneurs known as MEIs can borrow, as can sole traders and transport companies. The Finance Ministry manages the funds, and BNDES lends through banks it accredits, which carry the credit risk.

New vehicles qualify only if they are Brazilian-made and listed in BNDES’s supplier registry, which steers orders towards factories inside Brazil. Used trucks can be financed only by independent haulers, MEIs and cooperative members.

Buses sold as a separate chassis and body can be financed in parts if both are Brazilian-made and registered. BNDES must report on the loans every year.

The National Monetary Council will set terms, charges and maturities, and a joint act of the Finance and Industry ministers may fix eligibility and limits. The law took effect on publication, but no date has been published for the new rules.

Container terminal at the Port of Santos, a freight port in southeastern Brazil. Photo: Jorge Andrade, CC BY 2.0 (file photo).

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The Same Law Also Backs Cane Growers

Articles 2 and 3 authorise a one-off subsidy of R$12 (about US$2) per tonne of sugarcane for independent growers in the Northeast. It covers the 2025/26 harvest and losses from the additional United States tax on Brazilian exports or from extreme weather, and depends on budget availability.

Article 7 lets the science fund FNDCT put up to R$10 billion (about US$1.7 billion) in 2026 into loans for innovative Brazilian-made farm equipment, channelled through lenders accredited by Finep, a state innovation-funding agency. A separate law signed on Monday 14 September 2026 covers car and motorbike loans for app and taxi drivers, and our earlier coverage of that credit line explains it.

The law does not say what interest rate its own loans will carry, and it does not say whether the budget will fund the full ceiling. For wider context, see Brazil news and the Latin America Power Index, The Rio Times ranking of Brazil against its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can borrow under the new law?

Independent haulers, cooperative members, micro-entrepreneurs, sole traders and transport companies can borrow. New vehicles must be Brazilian-made and listed with BNDES.

Is the money guaranteed?

No. The law ties the amount to budget and financial availability, so it works as a ceiling.

Why does it matter outside Brazil?

New vehicles must be Brazilian-made, so the credit favours factories in Brazil. The cane subsidy also names the extra United States tax among its causes of loss.

Sources Sources: Lei nº 15.528 of 11 November 2026, Presidency of the Republic (planalto.gov.br); Agência Gov, federal government news service, 3 February 2026 (agenciagov.ebc.com.br). Conversions at 5.95 reais per US$, the market rate of 20 November 2026. Move Brasil 2 facts: government and BNDES announcements of 30 April, 5 May, 26 May and 30 May 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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