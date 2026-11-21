Banco do Brasil's chief is under pressure after a steep profit fall, but the government has confirmed no change. The reports leave open who would take over and when.

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BRAZIL · BANKING

Brazil’s government is reportedly weighing whether to replace Tarciana Medeiros, chief executive of state-controlled Banco do Brasil, according to Brazilian press reports in November 2026. We found no statement from the Finance Ministry, the presidential palace or the bank confirming or denying it.

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Reports since early November have floated Finance Minister Dario Durigan, who once chaired the bank’s board, as a favourite. The government has confirmed none of the names.

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Key Facts Who. Tarciana Medeiros, chief executive of state-controlled Banco do Brasil since January 2023.

What. The government is reportedly weighing replacing her; nothing is confirmed.

Why. Adjusted profit fell 66.5% to R$1.3 billion (about US$0.22 billion) in the third quarter.

US link. Shares trade in São Paulo as BBAS3; a US over-the-counter receipt (ADR), BDORY, tracks them.

As of. 21 November 2026, 14:45 GMT

Banco do Brasil’s chief is under pressure after a steep profit fall, but the government has confirmed no change. The reports leave open who would take over and when.

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The federal government is the controlling shareholder of Banco do Brasil, so the choice of its chief is a political decision as much as a corporate one. Medeiros became the bank’s first woman president in January 2023.

On Wednesday 11 November 2026 the bank reported adjusted net profit of R$1.3 billion, down from a year earlier, and cut its 2026 profit guidance to between R$9 billion and R$11 billion (about US$1.5 billion to US$1.9 billion at R$5.95 per dollar, the market close of 20 November). The same release raised its expected cost of bad loans for the year to between R$80 billion and R$83 billion (about US$13.4 billion to US$13.9 billion), as we reported in our earnings story.

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File photo of the Banco do Brasil headquarters building in Brasília (photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0).

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Management blames mainly loans to medium and large farms, especially soy and corn producers. Loans to farmers more than 90 days overdue reached 6.92% in September, from 4.84% a year earlier, according to the bank’s results documents.

Farm groups reject that account. Farsul, the farmers’ federation of Rio Grande do Sul state, puts the bank’s rural arrears at about 7%, against 1.95% at the cooperative lender Sicredi and 2.5% at Banrisul, the state bank of Rio Grande do Sul, while Aprosoja Brasil, a soy growers’ association, rejects the bank’s account.

The bank has also asked the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry for looser provisioning rules on rural loans, according to the reports, and the ministry has not decided. Provisioning means setting money aside for expected losses, and Resolution 4.966 of the National Monetary Council, Brazil’s top financial rule-making body, has required banks to do so on expected losses since 1 January 2025.

We found no on-record comment from the government or the bank on the replacement reports. Any change would follow a quarter in which the bank cut its own profit forecast by about half.

For US investors the stake is practical, because the shares fell 8.35% on Thursday 12 November 2026 on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. The bank’s American depositary receipt (ADR), BDORY, is a sponsored Level I programme, the lightest US disclosure tier, with BNY Mellon, a US custodian bank, as depositary, traded over the counter rather than on a US exchange.

The bank also cut its 2026 payout, the share of profit paid out as dividends, to 25% from 30%, and said it does not plan interim dividends in 2027. A leadership change would not alter that arithmetic, but it could change how the bank handles the farm loans behind it.

The Finance Ministry and the presidential palace have not confirmed any change, and no date has been announced. Any appointment would have to follow the bank’s own nomination and eligibility procedures, according to the reports.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Banco do Brasil replaced its chief executive?

No. Tarciana Medeiros remains in charge, and neither the Finance Ministry nor the presidential palace has confirmed that a change is planned.

Who would choose a new chief?

The federal government, as controlling shareholder, picks the chief, subject to the bank’s own nomination and eligibility procedures. Reports have floated Finance Minister Dario Durigan, but nothing is official.

What does this mean for holders of BDORY?

The ADR tracks the same shares as BBAS3 in São Paulo, so its price follows the same news. A change at the top would matter mainly for how the bank handles its rural loan losses.

Sources: Banco do Brasil Investor Relations, results centre and ADR Level I page (https://ri.bb.com.br/en/financial-information/results-center/; https://ri.bb.com.br/en/?p=5819); Central Bank of Brazil, National Monetary Council Resolution 4.966 (https://www.bcb.gov.br); B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, closing prices; statements by Farsul and Aprosoja Brasil.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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