BRAZIL ECONOMY · JOBS

Brazil’s job market keeps setting records even as economic activity moderates. The unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in the three months to October, tying the lowest level since the statistics agency IBGE began its series in 2012, the agency said on Friday, November 27.

IBGE published the figure at 7:00 a.m. ET, and it matched the median forecast in the Projeções Broadcast survey of economists, run by the market-news service of the newspaper Estadão. The real story sits underneath: 103.7 million Brazilians now have a job, the most ever counted in Brazil’s economy.

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Key Facts What Unemployment, measured by IBGE’s Pnad household survey, was 5.1% in August to October 2026, tying the record low.

Who IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics agency, reported the figure on Friday, November 27.

Why A record 103.7 million people have jobs even as economic growth cools.

Next Third-quarter GDP arrives Wednesday, December 2; the central bank’s Selic rate decision follows on December 9.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 92.5% to no December Selic change (US$183,252 volume, 8:12 a.m. ET).

Brazil’s unemployment rate has returned to its lowest level on record, and the number of people with jobs has never been higher.

File photo: pedestrians at a crossing on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo (photo by Wilfredor via Wikimedia Commons). It does not show survey respondents.

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The rate has fallen all year from a peak of 6.1% in January to March, according to SIDRA, IBGE’s online database. It first touched that level in October to December 2025, rose again in the new year and has now come back to that floor.

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IBGE analyst William Kratochwill said the number of working Brazilians “reached the record level of the series” even though the change in the quarter was statistically stable. That, he said, “sustains the record employment level of 59%, even in the face of a more moderate pace of economic activity” (our translation from Portuguese).

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The employment level is the share of working-age Brazilians who hold a job. Some 5.6 million people were unemployed, which is 252,000 fewer than in May to July and 344,000 fewer than a year earlier, IBGE said.

The rate fell because the number of unemployed dropped while the labour force held steady at 109.2 million, IBGE’s figures show. The number of employed people rose 1.1% over twelve months, an extra 1.1 million workers.

IBGE also publishes a broader underutilisation rate, which includes people who want more hours or have stopped looking. That rate stood at 12.7%.

Pay is rising too, though slowly. Usual monthly real earnings averaged R$3,812 (about US$664 at the central bank’s reference rate of R$5.74 per US dollar on November 26), up 1.0% from a year earlier, and the total real wage bill reached R$390.3 billion (about US$68 billion), up 1.4%.

The central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on Wednesday, November 4, in a unanimous vote that came after five consecutive cuts. IBGE’s mid-month consumer price index, the IPCA-15, showed prices up 4.64% in the year to mid-November, above the 4.5% ceiling of the official target range.

For US investors, in our reading, record hiring supports household spending, which helps Brazilian companies held through American depositary receipts (ADRs), such as the bank Itaú Unibanco (ticker ITUB) and the digital bank Nubank (NU). It also gives the central bank one less reason to hurry rate cuts, which is our reading and not a statement from the bank; our Selic guide for foreign investors explains how that rate works.

IBGE builds each reading from a household survey over rolling three-month windows, so every figure overlaps the one before by two months. That is why a move of a few tenths of a point is often called stable, and why the drop from 5.3% in May to July is small but steady.

We could not confirm from the IBGE release how much of the new hiring is formal, meaning jobs with a signed work contract, and how much is informal. That split decides how solid the record is.

The strongest caution sits in the same data: the number of employed people was statistically unchanged from May to July, according to IBGE, so hiring paused even as the yearly gain reached 1.1 million. The December 2 GDP release is the next test of the cooling that IBGE’s analyst described.

Two dated checkpoints decide whether the streak continues. IBGE publishes third-quarter GDP on Wednesday, December 2, after growth of 0.5% in the second quarter, and the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, announces its next Selic decision on Wednesday, December 9.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil’s unemployment really at a record low?

It ties the lowest level in IBGE’s series, which began in 2012, and it is the lowest ever for this time of year. Employment itself is at a record.

When does the central bank decide on interest rates next?

Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, decides in the second week of December. The jobs data is one input among several.

Does low unemployment mean Brazil is booming?

Not by itself. IBGE’s analyst described economic activity as more moderate, so jobs are holding up while growth cools.

Sources: IBGE, Pnad Contínua release of 27 November 2026; IBGE SIDRA, table 6381; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement of 4 November 2026; Estadão and Folha de S.Paulo (27 November 2026); Polymarket (27 November 2026, 8:12 a.m. ET).