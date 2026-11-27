BRAZIL · POLITICS

Brazil’s Senate has told a federal court that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro should keep his salary while he lives in the United States, because he still votes and attends sessions by video. The filing became public on Friday 27 November 2026, a month after he lost the presidential runoff to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and left the country.

The case matters to US readers because the senator is in the United States while Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court investigates him for suspected money laundering. An investigation is not a conviction, and we found no ruling on his pay so far.

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Key Facts What Senate lawyers ask a federal court to leave Flávio Bolsonaro’s salary untouched, citing his remote votes.

Who Flávio Bolsonaro, a conservative senator for Rio de Janeiro state, who lost the 25 October runoff.

Pay Petitioners put his salary above R$46,000 (about US$8,300) a month.

As of 27 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s Senate says a senator who votes by app from abroad has not abandoned his seat, while his critics say the pay should stop.

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Flávio Bolsonaro is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro and a conservative senator for Rio de Janeiro. He lost the 25 October runoff to Lula and left Brazil on 27 October, after a Supreme Federal Court order to hand his passports to Brazil’s Federal Police, the national investigative agency.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave that order inside an inquiry into suspected money laundering involving Flávio and the lawyer Willer Tomaz, according to a petition filed at the court. The Federal Police had asked for it, citing the risk of flight and the example of Tomaz, who is also in the United States while under investigation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Two lawyers, Leonardo Nicolau Passos Marinho and Rodrigo da Silva Roma, filed a public-interest lawsuit at the end of October at the 6th Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro. They want a judge to suspend his salary, housing allowance, office budget and parliamentary expense quota while he is abroad.

A second move came from Alencar Santana, a deputy for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), and lawyers of the Prerrogativas group, a lawyers’ association, who asked Moraes to freeze the senator’s assets. They ask for the retention of his salary and of any sums the Senate credits to him, and they say he “descumpriu deliberadamente” the court’s precautionary measures (our translation: deliberately breached).

File photo: seats in the plenary of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The same petition asks the Senate to say within 48 hours whether he notified an absence abroad and how he has voted remotely. It also puts his office structure at about R$400,000 (about US$72,400) a month on top of the salary.

The Senate’s legal office answered public-interest lawsuits over his pay in the Federal Court of the Federal District, and its reply came to light on Friday 27 November. It told the court that staying in the United States is no ground to suspend his seat or pay, because he joined twelve roll-call votes and seven ordinary sessions by video between 3 and 24 November.

The sessions were hybrid, so senators can register attendance and vote through the Senate’s app. The Senate says he was present at all seven ordinary sessions held between 3 and 24 November.

Article 55 of Brazil’s Constitution says a senator loses the mandate if he misses a third of the ordinary sessions in a legislative year without authorised leave or mission. On the Senate’s count he is present at each session, so that test is not triggered.

His brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since February 2025, did lose his seat in the Chamber of Deputies because of absences. We found no ruling on whether attending by app from abroad satisfies the rules for a senator.

The sums are large but limited in time. The petitioners count a salary above R$46,000 and office funds of about R$400,000 a month, roughly R$446,000 (about US$80,700) at the market rate of R$5.53 per US dollar on 27 November, and his eight-year term ends on 31 January 2027.

Neither petition has produced a court order to stop the payments, and we found no published date for a ruling. Our earlier reports cover the lawsuits over his seat and his request to get his passports back.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Flávio Bolsonaro Lose His Seat for Living Abroad?

Only in the cases the Constitution lists, such as missing a third of ordinary sessions without leave. The Senate says his remote attendance means he has not.

Is He Still Being Paid?

The Senate’s lawyers want his pay to continue, and we found no court order stopping it. Two petitions ask for it to be suspended.

Why Is He in the United States?

He left Brazil two days after losing the runoff and after the Supreme Federal Court ordered him to hand over his passports. He is under investigation in a money-laundering inquiry, which is not a conviction.