Brazil’s government can now limit the credits companies use to settle federal tax debts. It can do so only in a budget squeeze and only through an executive act it has yet to issue.

Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

Economy: Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Complementary Law 239 on Tuesday 24 November 2026, giving Brazil’s government a conditional power to limit how far companies can use tax credits to pay other federal tax debts. The law, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette, the government’s legal journal, the same day, completes a fiscal package that began as bill PLP 299/2026, a complementary-law bill.

For investors in Brazilian companies, the change touches cash flow rather than profit, because a firm could be told to pay part of a tax bill in cash instead of with credits. The idea first appeared in the bill covered in Brazil Bill Would Limit Firms’ Tax Credits, and it now rests on a signed law.

Key Facts Who. President Lula sanctioned a law passed by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

What. Brazil may cap companies’ use of tax credits to offset other federal taxes in a budget squeeze.

Numbers. The government counts R$12.8 to R$18.3 billion (US$2.3 to US$3.3 billion) from the cap in 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s government can now limit the credits companies use to settle federal tax debts. It can do so only in a budget squeeze and only through an executive act it has yet to issue.

The law amends Complementary Law 200 of 2023, the fiscal framework that is Brazil’s spending-rule law, among other laws. The Senate approved the base text of PLP 299/2026 on 12 November by 45 votes to 31 and finished its vote in the week of 16 November, and the Chamber of Deputies approved it unchanged late on Monday 23 November.

The government’s aim, in estimates presented during passage, is to improve the 2027 primary result (the budget balance before interest payments) by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$8.1 billion to US$10.1 billion). That would serve a primary-surplus target of 0.5% of GDP, or R$73.2 billion (US$13.2 billion), in the 2027 budget-guidelines bill, and conversions here use R$5.55 to the dollar, the market rate of 27 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The package leans on revenue as well as spending, with tax benefits cut on a linear scale from the 10% set by a 2025 law to as much as 20%. In years when the government must adopt spending-contingency measures (cuts to meet the target), the real growth limit on federal spending falls from 2.5% to 2% a year.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the fiscal package was approved. (Archive photo)

Under new article 6-F of Law 200, the government may act when the primary result falls in the lower tolerance band and spending-contingency measures are adopted. It may then reduce the use of credits from one federal tax to offset debts of another, the offsets allowed by article 74 of the 1996 tax-offset law, Law 9,430, according to the text published by the presidency.

The reduction cannot exceed the amount of the contingency, and an act of the Executive sets the percentages. The cap does not apply to offsetting PIS/Pasep and Cofins credits (existing federal taxes on revenue) against the CBS, the new federal consumption tax of the tax reform.

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The mechanism is direct: a firm that owes one federal tax and holds credits from another can today settle the debt with the credit, but in a squeeze the government may now limit that. The firm pays part of the bill in cash sooner, which the government’s estimate, presented during the Senate vote, counts as R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (US$2.3 billion to US$3.3 billion) of extra revenue in 2027.

The law does not say when or whether the Executive will trigger the cap, and no percentages have been set. The government has not published an updated revenue estimate after the Senate changes or said which companies would be affected.

Tax-benefit cuts on most taxes apply from 1 January 2027, and taxes under the 90-day waiting rule take effect on the first day of the fourth month after publication, about 1 March 2027. Both dates come from article 15 of the law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new law let Brazil’s government do?

It lets the government limit how much companies can use credits from one federal tax to pay debts in another, but only while it is cutting spending to hit its budget target. An executive act must set the limit first.

Will the cap hit every company?

Not automatically, because an executive act must first set the percentages. Some credits against the new consumption tax are left outside it.

What decides the cash effect for companies?

Whether the government triggers the cap and which percentages it sets, because those decide how much cash firms must pay sooner. The effect is on cash flow rather than on reported profit.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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