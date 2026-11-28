Brasília says the US plan on jets and sugar is about digital rules and payments. USTR's release names only aircraft and sugar, and nothing is in force yet.

An Embraer E195-E2; the GPS reception fault affected the type on the ground before departure

Trade: Brazil

Brazil’s government says Washington’s new tariff plan on Brazilian jets and sugar is meant to pressure it over digital rules and Pix, Brazil’s instant-payment system, not only over trade. The presidency’s communications office said so on Wednesday 25 November, the same day as the US announcement, and added that Brazil “will not yield to this kind of threat”.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House trade office, proposed a 10% duty on finished aircraft from Brazil and higher duties on out-of-quota sugar. Nothing is in force: this proposal faces public comment until 30 December and a hearing on 14 January 2027.

Key Facts What. The US trade office proposes a 10% duty on Brazilian jets and a higher sugar duty.

Brazil’s reply. Its presidency rejects pressure and keeps World Trade Organization (WTO) and reciprocity options open.

Next. Written comments are due 30 December 2026; the hearing is 14 January 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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Brasília says the US plan on jets and sugar is about digital rules and payments. USTR’s release names only aircraft and sugar, and nothing is in force yet.

The plan modifies a Section 301 action, the US trade-law tool for penalising practices Washington calls unfair. USTR opened its investigation of Brazil on 15 July 2025, covering “digital trade and electronic payment services”, preferential tariffs, anti-corruption enforcement, intellectual property, ethanol market access and illegal deforestation.

USTR found Brazil’s practices actionable on 1 June 2026 and imposed a 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods on 20 July 2026, with finished aircraft exempt. The new proposal would end that exemption and, for sugar, raise the duty on sugar sold above the import quota for every supplier while adding a specific tariff on Brazilian sugar.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Container terminal at the Port of Santos, Brazil. File photo.

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer said on 25 November that “after over a year of talking, Brazil has made no meaningful progress”. He said the tariffs are “intended to help bring Brazil to the table” and would give USTR “greater leverage”.

The release does not mention Pix, Big Tech or critical minerals, and states no sugar rate. It notes that finished aircraft are Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States.

The presidency’s note, issued at 17:55 Brasília time that day, reads the plan differently. It says it is “evident” that the recommendation aims to pressure the government over national rules on Pix, digital trade and preferential agreements.

The note says USTR promised in a meeting on 31 August to send terms of reference for a possible trade deal and has not done so “despite repeated requests”. It recalls a call between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump on 21 August that set up a working group, and an in-person meeting between Greer and ministers Mauro Vieira (foreign affairs) and Márcio Elias Rosa (industry and trade) on 30 September.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin spoke on Thursday 26 November at Brasília airport, at the first-flight ceremony of an Embraer E2 jet for Latam, a Latin American airline group. “This is totally unreasonable, because there is no tariff on the aviation sector anywhere in the world,” he told reporters, adding: “We will work to reverse it.”

On Friday 27 November the government said it reads the timing as linked to a bill known as the Digital Markets Bill (PL 4.675/2025), which it expects the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, to vote before the end of the year. The bill regulates competition over prices and fees charged by Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, all US companies.

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The Finance Ministry estimates the bill could cut costs for Brazilian companies by up to R$50.6 billion a year (about US$9.1 billion at R$5.56 per US$, the 27 November close). The government also said it wants to deepen trade with Asia and Africa and that it sees a possible push toward a critical-minerals deal that would help Washington compete with China.

Rafael R. Ioris, a professor at the University of Denver and researcher at the Washington Brazil Office, a Washington-based group that follows Brazil, said in an interview on 27 November that Trump, “instead of changing course after the electoral defeat”, reaffirms that he was right. For Brazil, he said, the challenge is to offer something Trump can present as a big win at home, but “of course there are no guarantees, because the erratic style is constant”.

For US readers the exposure is concrete, because a duty is paid by the importer and a 10% levy on finished jets would land on buyers of Brazilian aircraft. Embraer, Brazil’s aircraft maker, makes the jets the proposal would cover.

USTR will take requests to appear at its hearing until Monday 7 December and written comments until Wednesday 30 December. The hearing is set for Thursday 14 January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the tariff already in force?

No. It is a proposal open to public comment and a hearing, and Brazil says it will keep negotiating.

Why does Brazil link it to Big Tech?

The underlying US investigation covers digital trade and payment services, and Brasília reads the timing as pressure on its pending platform rules. USTR’s release does not name Pix or Big Tech.

What can Brazil do in response?

It says it will seek a negotiated exit while keeping action at the World Trade Organization and reciprocity measures on the table.

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