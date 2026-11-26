Brazil’s factory prices rose again in October, and the pace cooled from September while shop prices rose far more slowly.

BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Prices charged by Brazilian mines and factories rose 0.98% in October from September, IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency, said on Thursday 26 November 2026. It was the second month above 0.9%, which matters to US importers of Brazilian goods and to investors watching Brazilian inflation, interest rates and the Brazilian real.

Producer prices measure what mines and factories charge for their output before it reaches wholesalers and shops. IBGE’s bulletin on mining and manufacturing, published at 9:00 Brasília time on 26 November 2026, draws on about 2,000 companies and 416 products.

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Year on year. Prices stand 5.84% above October 2025.

Leaders. Oil refining and biofuels rose 3.16%; metallurgy fell 1.74%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices no change in Brazil’s December rate decision at 90%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s factory prices rose again in October, and the pace cooled from September while shop prices rose far more slowly.

The survey covers about 67% of net sales of industrial products and services, IBGE says. September’s rise was 1.53% and August’s was 0.34%, so the October pace slowed while staying high.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: container ships and cranes at the Port of Santos, Brazil.

IBGE’s bulletin states: “Em outubro de 2026, os preços das indústrias extrativas e de transformação … variaram, em média, 0,98% quando comparados aos de setembro de 2026.” In English, IBGE reports that average prices in extractive industries (mining) and manufacturing rose 0.98% against September 2026.

Against October 2025, prices were 5.84% higher, up from 4.33% in September and 2.50% in August, IBGE reported. Measured from December 2025, the rise so far this year is 6.06%, the sixth highest for any October since the series began in 2014.

In the same period through October 2025, prices had fallen 4.31%, IBGE said. The swing shows how sharply the producer price picture has turned over a single year.

Manufacturing prices rose 0.98% on the month and 5.48% on the year. Mining and quarrying, which IBGE calls extractive industries, rose 0.84% after a jump of 11.04% in September and stand 13.68% above a year ago.

Fifteen of the 24 industrial activities raised prices in October, against 14 in September, IBGE said. Oil refining and biofuels led with 3.16%, followed by paper and pulp at 2.38%, other chemicals at 2.28% and non-metallic minerals at 1.83%.

Food products rose 1.59% and are 5.58% above a year ago. Computer, electronics and optical equipment showed the highest annual rise among the listed activities, at 18.52%.

By IBGE’s measure of influence, food added 0.38 percentage points to the 0.98% headline, oil refining and biofuels 0.31 and other chemicals 0.18. Metallurgy was the main drag, falling 1.74% and subtracting 0.12 percentage points.

Consumer prices moved differently: IBGE’s IPCA, the official consumer inflation index, rose 0.14% in October after 0.82% in September, it reported on 12 November 2026. Over 12 months the index reached 4.63%, below the annual rise in factory prices.

Higher factory prices can feed through to shop prices over time, though the pace depends on retailers’ margins. Month on month, both gauges slowed in October from September, yet factory prices are still rising faster than consumer prices over 12 months.

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Copom, the rate-setting committee of Brazil’s central bank, held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year at its 3-4 November 2026 meeting. Its minutes say “O Copom decidiu manter a taxa Selic em 13,75% a.a.” and call the hold compatible with bringing inflation to around the target.

The bulletin reports price changes but gives no forecast for the coming months, and it is unclear whether the October rise in refining and biofuel prices will last. Next month’s bulletin will show whether the pace holds.

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, priced no change in Brazil’s December rate decision at 90.0% at 9:37 a.m. ET on 26 November 2026. It put a 0.25-point cut at 4.6% and a 0.25-point rise at 3.7%, with US$172,970 traded in total, and these prices are bets, not polls.

The next Copom decision is due on 9 December 2026, at the end of its 8-9 December meeting. Readers can compare this month with our report on September’s producer prices and follow the run-up in our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are producer prices?

They track what factories and mines charge for their goods before the goods reach shops. Economists watch them as an early sign of pressure on later consumer prices.

Why does this matter to US investors in Brazil?

Inflation and interest rates shape returns on Brazilian bonds and the value of the real, Brazil’s currency, against the dollar. Producer prices are one gauge of inflation pressure that investors follow.

Is Brazil’s inflation rising or falling?

Month on month, both measures slowed in October, but factory prices still rise faster than consumer prices over 12 months. They track different parts of the supply chain.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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Sources IBGE, Índice de Preços ao Produtor, Indústrias Extrativas e de Transformação, October 2026 bulletin, 26 November 2026; IBGE, IPCA consumer price index, 12 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes of the 3-4 November 2026 meeting; Polymarket market data, 26 November 2026, 9:37 a.m. ET.

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