A police indictment sends the Palmas case to prosecutors but proves nothing in court. The report says the leaks did not come from inside the Superior Court of Justice.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police have indicted Eduardo Siqueira Campos, mayor of Palmas, capital of the state of Tocantins, in an inquiry into leaks of confidential court information, in a report that came to light on 26 November 2026 and whose full text remains sealed. The charges are obstruction of criminal investigations and criminal association, and an indictment is a police conclusion, not a court verdict.

The case grew out of Operation Sisamnes, the Federal Police probe into alleged sales of court rulings, which reached the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil’s highest court for federal law. The police concluded that no STJ justice or employee leaked or sold anything.

Key Facts Who. Eduardo Siqueira Campos, mayor of Palmas (Podemos, a centre-right party), and three others, all presumed innocent.

What. Federal Police indictment for obstruction of investigations; the mayor also for criminal association.

Where. Palmas, Tocantins state; judge in charge: Supreme Federal Court Justice Cristiano Zanin.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

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A police indictment sends the Palmas case to prosecutors but proves nothing in court. The report says the leaks did not come from inside the Superior Court of Justice.

The Federal Police’s final report, signed on Friday 6 November 2026, runs to more than 220 pages. It is with Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Cristiano Zanin, the judge in charge of the case.

Besides the mayor, the report names the lawyer Antônio Ianowich Filho and the civil police officer Marco Augusto Velasco Nascimento Albernaz. A second lawyer, Thiago Barbosa de Carvalho, a nephew of Tocantins Governor Wanderlei Barbosa, is indicted for obstruction only.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The police describe Ianowich as a “parallel intelligence arm” of the group, which allegedly obtained confidential information about operations in Tocantins before they were carried out. They say the mayor sought secret information to shield himself from federal investigations and to get closer to the leadership of the state judiciary.

The leaks concerned two earlier operations, Máximus and Fames-19 (probes into alleged sales of court rulings in Tocantins and misuse of pandemic funds), whose cases at the STJ were handled by Justices João Otávio de Noronha and Mauro Campbell. Neither justice is a target, and the police conclude that no STJ justice or employee took part in leaking or selling the information.

The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília. (Archive photo)

Mr Siqueira Campos denies the allegations. He says he never held any confidential information and has no direct dialogue or document with anyone from a higher court, and his lawyers say they will act once he is formally notified.

Police searched the mayor’s home and office in May 2025, and on Friday 27 June 2025 a new phase of the operation led to his arrest, with Zanin authorising the measures. He was removed from office and later returned to his post.

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An indictment is not a criminal charge. The Federal Police have asked Zanin to send the case to the Federal Court in Palmas, arguing that the alleged crimes have nothing to do with the mayor’s office, and the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), the federal prosecution service, has not yet answered.

The wider Sisamnes inquiry has also touched the STJ itself, where colleagues have moved against Justice Marco Buzzi over harassment allegations, which he denies. It is unclear whether prosecutors will bring charges against any of the four, and the report’s full text is not public.

For investors and litigants abroad, the point is narrow: the police say the leaks came from outside the STJ, not from its justices or staff. The next step is the prosecutors’ reply on whether the case is tried in Palmas or before the STF.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the mayor guilty of a crime?

No. An indictment is a police finding that sends the case to prosecutors, and he is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Who decides if he is charged?

The Prosecutor-General’s Office decides whether to bring criminal charges. A court then decides whether to accept them.

Were Brazil’s top judges involved?

The police conclude that no justice or employee of the Superior Court of Justice took part in the leaks. That is the police’s conclusion, not a court finding.

Sources: Federal Police final report in Operation Sisamnes, signed 6 November 2026 (contents as reported; full text sealed). Public statements by Mr Siqueira Campos.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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