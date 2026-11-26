Brazil Justice Won’t Fund Prosecutor Perks
Brazil’s court says paying the extra allowances is a job for the government and Congress. The government’s lawyers asked it to arrange the money, and the court has declined.
Brazil: Courts
Brazil’s top court has told federal prosecutors it will not decide where the money for their extra pay comes from. On Wednesday 25 November 2026 Supreme Federal Court (STF) justice Alexandre de Moraes refused to say who should fund R$324 million (US$55.7 million) in “penduricalhos”, allowances paid on top of salary.
The request reached the court in November through the Attorney-General’s Office (AGU, the government’s lawyer), on behalf of the federal Public Prosecution Service (MPU) and the Judiciary. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who heads the MPU, endorsed it, but with no line in the 2026 budget the court has handed the problem back to the government and Congress.
Key Facts
- Who. Justice Alexandre de Moraes refused a government lawyers’ request made for federal prosecutors and the Judiciary.
- What. He declined to say who pays prosecutors’ extra allowances worth US$55.7 million.
- When. Decision on Wednesday 25 November 2026; the request was filed in November.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s court says paying the extra allowances is a job for the government and Congress. The government’s lawyers asked it to arrange the money, and the court has declined.
The dispute traces back to a ruling of the Supreme Federal Court on 25 March 2026. It capped extra allowances at 35% of the constitutional pay ceiling, which is a justice’s pay, and the same rules apply to MPU prosecutors.
Under the court’s ruling of 25 March 2026, the ceiling is R$46.3 thousand (US$7,950) a month, at R$5.8213 per US$1 (RT, a market-data provider, close of 25 November). Total pay can still reach R$78.8 thousand (US$13,540) a month for those who get a length-of-service bonus the court kept.
The benefit took effect in April, after the 2026 budget was approved, so the budget has no line for an allowance the court itself validated, and the MPU used up its spending margin. In November the AGU asked the court to clarify how to comply with the ruling and to set the budget steps needed.
The request covered R$533 million (US$91.6 million): R$208.9 million (US$35.9 million) for the Judiciary through the Federal Justice Council (CJF), and the rest for the MPU. The prosecutors’ share is the larger part of that total.
On Tuesday 10 November 2026 Luis Felipe Salomão, president of the CJF, withdrew the Judiciary’s share, saying the budget had been revised so the bills could be paid without extra budget. That left the MPU alone, because it kept its request.
On Friday 13 November 2026 the Prosecutor-General’s office endorsed the AGU request in a filing. It wants the government to open an extraordinary credit this year.
The Constitution (Article 167, paragraph 3) allows an extraordinary credit only for “despesas imprevisíveis e urgentes” (unforeseeable and urgent spending), such as war, internal upheaval or public calamity. The Planning and Budget Ministry’s legal office said that the duty to follow Supreme Court rulings does not by itself authorise an extraordinary credit.
Moraes answered with a refusal: “O objeto das diversas ações julgadas não engloba analisar pedidos de suplementação orçamentária” (the subject of the many rulings does not include examining requests for extra budget). He said the administrative and legislative steps to carry out court decisions fall to the Executive and Legislative branches.
Moraes is one of the justices handling the cases on the allowances. The legality of the allowances themselves is before several rapporteurs, the justices who steer each case.
The CJF found the money inside its own budget. The MPU’s R$324 million is about 61% of the R$533 million first sought, and it says it has no margin left.
We found no statement from Gonet, the AGU or Congress after the decision, and we could not open the full text of the ruling. Nobody has announced a dated next step.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is supposed to pay the allowances?
The court says the Executive and Legislative branches must take the administrative and legislative steps. The prosecutors want the government to open an extraordinary credit.
Why did the court say no?
Moraes wrote that examining requests for extra budget is outside the subject of the rulings. The money question is for the government and Congress.
Is the matter closed?
Not for the prosecutors, who still have no funding source for the allowances. We found no announced next step.
Sources
Supreme Federal Court, decision of Moraes, 25 November 2026 · Supreme Federal Court ruling of 25 March 2026 · Prosecutor-General’s Office, filing of 13 November 2026 · Attorney-General’s Office, petition to the Supreme Court, November 2026 · Federal Justice Council, letter of 10 November 2026 · Constitution of Brazil, Article 167 · RT, a market-data provider, USD/BRL close, 25 November 2026
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