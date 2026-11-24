Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Brazilian families ended November feeling tighter on money and less sure about the months ahead. The consumer confidence index of the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economic research institute, fell 1.2 points to 83.5 on 24 November 2026.

That is the lowest reading since August 2022, FGV’s own economist says. For readers abroad, it is an early sign of how cautiously Brazilian households may spend in the weeks ahead.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Consumer confidence fell 1.2 points to 83.5 in November 2026, the lowest since August 2022.

Drivers. Family finances and the outlook for the local economy both weakened, with budget pressure central.

Split. Confidence rose in households earning up to 4,800 reais (about US$810) a month and fell above that.

Next. A next reading above 84.7 would reverse the fall; one at or below 83.5 would extend it.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s consumer confidence index fell 1.2 points to 83.5 in November 2026, its weakest level since August 2022, as household budget pressure and gloomier views of the economy weighed.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Changed

FGV’s seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index (ICC) fell 1.2 points in November to 83.5, the institute said in its monthly consumer survey on 24 November 2026. In October the index had risen 0.5 points to 84.7, FGV reported on 26 October 2026.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on FGV (Brazil) Email address Follow

The three-month moving average slipped 0.4 points to 84.1, FGV said. Against November 2025 the index is 5.1 points lower in unadjusted data, a wider gap than the 2.0 points recorded in October.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

FGV’s release cites no analyst consensus (the average forecast), and the RT economic calendar lists none, so the reading cannot be scored as a beat or a miss. The only benchmark is the previous month.

Where Households Felt It

FGV’s Current Situation Index fell 1.5 points to 79.9, its lowest since February 2025. Its Expectations Index dropped 1.1 points to 86.9.

The measure of families’ own finances fell 2.1 points to 69.2, below 70 and the lowest since February 2025. Views of the local economy today slipped 0.9 points to 90.9.

File photo: a produce stall at a street market in Minas Gerais, a Brazilian state. FGV says household budget pressure remains a major challenge.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Households Expect

Expectations for the local economy in the coming months fell 4.7 points to 99.0, the lowest since August 2025. Two measures went the other way.

Planned purchases of durable goods (big-ticket items that last for years) rose 1.5 points to 77.0. Expectations for family finances rose 0.2 points to 87.1, a third straight rise.

Why It Moved

“The worsening perception of the present had the greatest influence on the family financial situation item, suggesting that the budget squeeze remains a major challenge,” said Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at FGV, in the release. On expectations, he said the fall was concentrated in the outlook for the economy in the coming months, which tends to be linked to worse forecasts in the post-election period.

Tobler added that confidence would need better family finances, with higher income and lower debt, and a reversal of the medium- to long-term trend for the Brazilian economy to rise again. That is the institute’s reading, not a measured cause.

Who Is Less Confident

On the seasonally adjusted measure, confidence rose 1.0 point to 84.7 among households earning up to R$2,100 a month (about US$355), and 1.2 points to 84.8 for those earning R$2,100 to R$4,800 (US$355 to US$810). The conversion uses the RT market rate of 5.92 reais per US dollar on 24 November.

It fell 2.0 points to 81.3 for households earning R$4,800 to R$9,600 (US$810 to US$1,620), and 3.6 points to 86.7 above that. The top band is still the most confident, but it lost the most.

What It Means

Consumer confidence is an early guide to household spending, a large part of Brazil’s economy. A weaker reading points to more cautious shoppers, which matters most for retailers and for lenders that sell credit to families.

One month does not make a trend, and the lift among lower earners shows the fall is not universal. A reading above 84.7 next month would reverse the decline; one at or below 83.5 would suggest the mood is still sinking.

What Is Not Known

FGV’s release does not say how many surveyed households changed their answers because of the election, so the election link remains an interpretation. It is also unknown whether the gains among lower earners will last.

Sources: FGV Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) consumer survey press release, 24 November 2026; FGV IBRE press release for October 2026, 26 October 2026; RT economic calendar; RT market rate for USD/BRL, 24 November 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FGV consumer confidence index?

It is a monthly survey measure of how Brazilian households view their finances and the economy, compiled by the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian economic research institute. A higher number means more optimistic households.

How much did Brazilian consumer confidence fall in November 2026?

The index fell 1.2 points to 83.5, from 84.7 in October, FGV said on 24 November 2026. No analyst consensus was published, so there is no forecast to compare.

Why did Brazilian consumer confidence fall?

FGV economist Rodolpho Tobler pointed to a tighter family budget and, for expectations, worse forecasts in the post-election period. Higher income and lower debt would be needed for a rebound.

Which Brazilian households grew less confident?

Those earning more than R$4,800 a month (about US$810). Confidence rose among households earning up to R$4,800.