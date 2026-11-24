Brazil Consumer Confidence Falls to 83.5 in November
Brazil’s consumer confidence index fell 1.2 points to 83.5 in November 2026, its weakest level since August 2022, as household budget pressure and gloomier views of the economy weighed.
Rio Times Markets · Brazil
Brazilian families ended November feeling tighter on money and less sure about the months ahead. The consumer confidence index of the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economic research institute, fell 1.2 points to 83.5 on 24 November 2026.
That is the lowest reading since August 2022, FGV’s own economist says. For readers abroad, it is an early sign of how cautiously Brazilian households may spend in the weeks ahead.
Key Facts
- What. Consumer confidence fell 1.2 points to 83.5 in November 2026, the lowest since August 2022.
- Drivers. Family finances and the outlook for the local economy both weakened, with budget pressure central.
- Split. Confidence rose in households earning up to 4,800 reais (about US$810) a month and fell above that.
- Next. A next reading above 84.7 would reverse the fall; one at or below 83.5 would extend it.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s consumer confidence index fell 1.2 points to 83.5 in November 2026, its weakest level since August 2022, as household budget pressure and gloomier views of the economy weighed.
What Changed
FGV’s seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index (ICC) fell 1.2 points in November to 83.5, the institute said in its monthly consumer survey on 24 November 2026. In October the index had risen 0.5 points to 84.7, FGV reported on 26 October 2026.
The three-month moving average slipped 0.4 points to 84.1, FGV said. Against November 2025 the index is 5.1 points lower in unadjusted data, a wider gap than the 2.0 points recorded in October.
FGV’s release cites no analyst consensus (the average forecast), and the RT economic calendar lists none, so the reading cannot be scored as a beat or a miss. The only benchmark is the previous month.
Where Households Felt It
FGV’s Current Situation Index fell 1.5 points to 79.9, its lowest since February 2025. Its Expectations Index dropped 1.1 points to 86.9.
The measure of families’ own finances fell 2.1 points to 69.2, below 70 and the lowest since February 2025. Views of the local economy today slipped 0.9 points to 90.9.
What Households Expect
Expectations for the local economy in the coming months fell 4.7 points to 99.0, the lowest since August 2025. Two measures went the other way.
Planned purchases of durable goods (big-ticket items that last for years) rose 1.5 points to 77.0. Expectations for family finances rose 0.2 points to 87.1, a third straight rise.
Why It Moved
“The worsening perception of the present had the greatest influence on the family financial situation item, suggesting that the budget squeeze remains a major challenge,” said Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at FGV, in the release. On expectations, he said the fall was concentrated in the outlook for the economy in the coming months, which tends to be linked to worse forecasts in the post-election period.
Tobler added that confidence would need better family finances, with higher income and lower debt, and a reversal of the medium- to long-term trend for the Brazilian economy to rise again. That is the institute’s reading, not a measured cause.
Who Is Less Confident
On the seasonally adjusted measure, confidence rose 1.0 point to 84.7 among households earning up to R$2,100 a month (about US$355), and 1.2 points to 84.8 for those earning R$2,100 to R$4,800 (US$355 to US$810). The conversion uses the RT market rate of 5.92 reais per US dollar on 24 November.
It fell 2.0 points to 81.3 for households earning R$4,800 to R$9,600 (US$810 to US$1,620), and 3.6 points to 86.7 above that. The top band is still the most confident, but it lost the most.
What It Means
Consumer confidence is an early guide to household spending, a large part of Brazil’s economy. A weaker reading points to more cautious shoppers, which matters most for retailers and for lenders that sell credit to families.
One month does not make a trend, and the lift among lower earners shows the fall is not universal. A reading above 84.7 next month would reverse the decline; one at or below 83.5 would suggest the mood is still sinking.
What Is Not Known
FGV’s release does not say how many surveyed households changed their answers because of the election, so the election link remains an interpretation. It is also unknown whether the gains among lower earners will last.
Sources: FGV Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) consumer survey press release, 24 November 2026; FGV IBRE press release for October 2026, 26 October 2026; RT economic calendar; RT market rate for USD/BRL, 24 November 2026. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the FGV consumer confidence index?
It is a monthly survey measure of how Brazilian households view their finances and the economy, compiled by the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian economic research institute. A higher number means more optimistic households.
How much did Brazilian consumer confidence fall in November 2026?
The index fell 1.2 points to 83.5, from 84.7 in October, FGV said on 24 November 2026. No analyst consensus was published, so there is no forecast to compare.
Why did Brazilian consumer confidence fall?
FGV economist Rodolpho Tobler pointed to a tighter family budget and, for expectations, worse forecasts in the post-election period. Higher income and lower debt would be needed for a rebound.
Which Brazilian households grew less confident?
Those earning more than R$4,800 a month (about US$810). Confidence rose among households earning up to R$4,800.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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