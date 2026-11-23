Brazil’s government says a presidential decree has made a judge’s order on the shorter work week unnecessary, and the full Supreme Court must now decide whether to agree.

Brasília (26/03/2025) - Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional. O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Jonas Pereira/Agência Senado

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s government asked the Supreme Federal Court on Monday 23 November 2026 to cancel a judge’s temporary order on the country’s new shorter work week. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the government’s top legal arm, says the decree Lula signed on 19 November makes that order unnecessary.

The dispute decides how employers in Brazil, including US companies with local payrolls, must set schedules when the first cut in hours starts on Wednesday 16 December 2026. The old six-day week, known as 6×1, is giving way to a five-day pattern called 5×2.

Key Facts Who. Attorney General’s Office (AGU) versus Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino.

What. AGU wants Dino’s 12 November order voided, citing Lula’s 19 November decree.

When. The first cut to 42 weekly hours starts Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s government says a presidential decree has made a judge’s order on the shorter work week unnecessary, and the full Supreme Court must now decide whether to agree.

The shorter week comes from Constitutional Amendment 141, promulgated by Congress on 16 October 2026, which lowers the weekly limit to 40 hours with at least two rest days and no pay cut, according to the AGU filing. Two business lobbies, the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), challenged it in the Supreme Federal Court, in cases numbered ADI 8041 and ADI 8042, which are direct challenges to a law’s constitutionality.

Justice Flávio Dino, the judge handling both cases, partly granted their requests on 12 November 2026, after a hearing on how to apply the new rules. Dino has kept the start date of 16 December, but he changed two transition rules.

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For the intermediate stage, workers without a collective agreement may spread 42 weekly hours over five days of up to 8 hours and 24 minutes, with no overtime premium on the extra 24 minutes. The order leaves the 16 December start date untouched.

The Palácio do Planalto, the presidential office in Brasília. (File photo, 2020) Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

At five days a week, the extra 24 minutes add up to two hours. Under Dino’s order, an employer could pay those hours at the normal rate instead of as overtime, which is the cost question behind the fight.

On Thursday 19 November 2026, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Labour Minister Luiz Marinho signed Decree 13.173/2026, which the presidential palace’s legal database shows as published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União, the official gazette, that day. It took effect on publication and covers urban, rural and domestic workers.

The decree sets an hourly-pay divisor of 210 for a 42-hour week and 200 for a 40-hour week, with the more favourable one for the worker prevailing. It sets no transition timetable of its own, and its Article 7 says its effects follow the deadlines in Amendment 141.

The AGU’s filing of 23 November asks the court to dismiss both cases. It asks first for a finding that Dino’s injunction has lost its purpose, and failing that for its revocation or for the full court to decline to endorse it.

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The AGU says the decree settled doubts raised at the hearing and gave employers, unions and workers stable guidance. In its words, translated from Portuguese, “the issuing of Decree 13.173/2026 reinforces the needlessness of the precautionary measure.”

Its second argument is that two references would then be in force, the amendment and the injunction, which differ on key transition points. It adds that those parameters apply from 16 December while companies and unions are still rearranging shifts and negotiating agreements, and warns of “inverse harm” if the injunction stays.

Dino has since ordered that the cases go straight to a final judgment by the full court and that his injunction stays in force until then. No date for that judgment has been set, and the AGU filing does not say when the court will rule on its request.

The business lobbies’ cases remain pending, and Dino’s 8-hour-24-minute rule stays in force for now. Earlier steps are in our reports on the decree before signing and the court’s path to a final ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 5×2 work week?

It is a schedule of five working days and two days off, replacing Brazil’s six-day 6×1 pattern. It is being phased in under Constitutional Amendment 141.

Does the AGU request change the 16 December start?

The filing targets Dino’s transition rules, not the start date, which his order kept. Until the court rules, his injunction stays in force.

Why does this matter to US companies in Brazil?

Overtime rules and the hourly-pay divisor set the labour cost of each Brazilian employee. The outcome decides which transition rule payroll teams apply from December.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: AGU filing in ADI 8041 and ADI 8042; Decree 13.173/2026; Supreme Federal Court decisions of 12 and 17 November · Advocacia-Geral da União · Decree 13.173/2026 (Planalto)

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