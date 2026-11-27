The Supreme Court president kept one jailed bank executive in custody and gave police two more months on two inquiries tied to the Master case.

Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Brazil · Brief

Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), kept Paulo Henrique Costa, the former president of state-controlled Banco de Brasília (BRB), in preventive detention on Friday 27 November 2026. He refused a house-arrest request from Costa’s defence, in a case that grew out of the collapse of Banco Master, a bank at the centre of a fraud investigation.

Fachin also gave the Federal Police (PF) 60 more days in two linked inquiries, one involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, and one involving Senator Jaques Wagner of the governing Workers’ Party. Both deny wrongdoing.

Key Facts Who. Edson Fachin, STF president, and Paulo Henrique Costa, ex-president of BRB.

What. Costa stays in jail; two Master-linked inquiries get 60 more days.

When. Decisions dated Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:10 GMT

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The Supreme Court president kept one jailed bank executive in custody and gave police two more months on two inquiries tied to the Master case.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which advises the court on criminal cases, opposed house arrest on the grounds that the circumstances behind the arrest remain. The Federal Police indicted Costa, banker Daniel Vorcaro, owner of the former Banco Master, and 13 others at the end of October 2026 for fraudulent management of a financial institution, criminal organisation and money laundering.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court (STF) building in Brasília.

Costa’s defence argued that he no longer poses a risk since leaving his post and is cooperating with investigators. He has been held since April 2026, and Vorcaro is also in preventive detention.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Operation Compliance Zero, the Federal Police investigation into Master, examines corruption of public officials and multibillion-real fraud allegedly committed by Vorcaro. An indictment is not a conviction.

Investigators put BRB’s loss so far at R$2.7 billion (about US$470 million at R$5.74 per US$, the 26 November 2026 session close from the market data provider RT). Part came from non-existent credit portfolios of Tirreno, a front company run by Master.

The real size of the hole is unknown, because BRB has not published financial statements since last year. The securities regulator CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) therefore suspended BRB’s listed-company registration, which bars trading of its shares.

When it arrested Costa, the PF pointed to indications that he agreed with Vorcaro to receive bribes estimated at R$146.5 million (about US$25.5 million) in the form of properties, in return for approving BRB deals with Master. That is an allegation; Costa’s defence had not commented when the decision was reported.

The Dark Horse extension covers the inquiry into financing of “Dark Horse”, a film about former president Jair Bolsonaro. Fachin signed it on Thursday 26 November 2026 at the PF’s request, with a favourable PGR opinion, because investigators need more time for pending steps.

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The PF suspects Flávio Bolsonaro, Jair’s son and the defeated presidential candidate in the October election, received money from Vorcaro, and cites money laundering, currency evasion and corruption. Messages in which he asked Vorcaro for money for the film became public in May 2026, and he calls it private business.

Fachin also extended by 60 days the inquiry into Jaques Wagner, who stepped down as the government’s Senate leader in June, over alleged links with Vorcaro in business in Bahia state, with the PGR in favour. Wagner denies involvement in crimes.

The PF points to indications of passive corruption and money laundering in the Wagner inquiry. Fachin had earlier taken the whole Master case into his own chambers after controversy over mentions of different Supreme Court justices in messages from Vorcaro’s phone.

After the 60 days, which run to about late January 2027, the PF must send its reports to the STF. It is not known whether the police will ask for further extensions, what BRB’s final loss will be, or when any trial could start.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Banco Master case matter outside Brazil?

It shows how one failed bank can pull in a state-owned lender, senators and the country’s top court. Investors in Brazilian assets watch whether the damage stays contained.

Has anyone been convicted?

No. The police have indicted Costa and Vorcaro, but an indictment is not a conviction and no trial date is known.

What happens after the 60 days?

The Federal Police must report to the Supreme Federal Court. The court then decides how each inquiry proceeds.

Sources Sources decisions of the Supreme Federal Court of 26 and 27 November 2026 (not opened by us)

opinions of the Attorney General’s Office on the detention and the two extensions

Federal Police indictment in Operation Compliance Zero, end of October 2026

CVM suspension of BRB’s listed-company registration

26 November 2026 session close of the real per US dollar (RT)

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