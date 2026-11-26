The ruling settles dozens of appeals from wind and solar owners, and it keeps most of the penalties Aneel set after the 2023 blackout.

Opening of a solar plant in Brazil's Federal District in May 2019; a file photo that does not show current projects. Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL ENERGY

Brazil’s power regulator has refused to go easy on the wind and solar companies it blames for deepening a nationwide blackout. On Tuesday 24 November 2026, Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica, the national electricity regulator) rejected 32 appeals and kept about R$146 million (about US$25 million) in fines.

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The penalties go back to 15 August 2023, when one failed power line in Ceará state set off shutdowns across 25 states. All amounts here are converted at R$5.91 per US$, the market close on 24 November.

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Key Facts What. Aneel kept about R$146 million (US$25 million) in fines over Brazil’s 2023 blackout.

Who. Wind and solar plant owners; 32 appeals were rejected, and two won partial cuts.

Cut. Total fell from R$155.5 million (US$26 million) after reductions worth R$9.2 million (US$1.6 million).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET

The ruling settles dozens of appeals from wind and solar owners, and it keeps most of the penalties Aneel set after the 2023 blackout.

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On 15 August 2023 the opening of the Quixadá–Fortaleza II transmission line in Ceará triggered a chain of shutdowns that cut 22,547 megawatts of load, about 31% of what the national grid was serving, according to Aneel’s account of the event. Only Roraima state, which runs apart from the national grid, kept its lights on.

The grid operator ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico, which runs the national network) found that weak voltage control at wind and solar plants made the spread worse. Its report said many plants gave less reactive power, the support that keeps grid voltage steady, than their pre-operation studies had promised.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: water pours over the spillway of the Tucuruí hydroelectric dam in Pará state, Brazil. It is not one of the plants fined. Photo: Sócrates Arantes / Eletronorte, CC BY 3.0 BR, Wikimedia Commons.

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Aneel formally fined the grid operator and 23 companies a total of R$132.4 million (about US$22 million). The 34 cases decided this week come from findings by Aneel’s technical inspection office, which checked plants against grid rules.

Two trade groups for wind and solar generators, Abeeólica and Absolar, asked the board on 22 April 2025 to suspend about R$150 million (about US$25 million) in penalty cases while the ONS report was reviewed. They called the report inconsistent, and the board refused unanimously.

Aneel’s director-general, Sandoval Feitosa, said the request tried to “discredit the process of identifying causes and solutions for an occurrence of national impact”, in his words translated from Portuguese. He added that missing data and computer models from dozens of wind and solar plants had led to forced production cuts, known as curtailment, since 2023.

A softer line appeared on 11 August 2026, when the reporting director, Fernando Mosna, proposed dropping one of the violations, that plants performed below expectation. Mosna’s term ended two days later, and fellow director Willamy Frota asked for more time on six cases, a step called pedido de vista.

Frota said: “We will not take long to deal with these 20 cases,” in a translation from Portuguese. Feitosa answered with irony that he was “almost concluding that this blackout had no culprit, it was chance, divine will”.

On 24 November the board went Feitosa’s way. In eight cases where Mosna had proposed cuts worth more than R$20 million (about US$3.4 million), Frota voted to keep the original fines, and a majority of the board agreed.

Two appeals did win partial reductions, so the other 32 of the 34 cases were rejected outright. The total fell from R$155.5 million (about US$26 million) to R$146.3 million, a cut of R$9.2 million (about US$1.6 million).

In our reading, the outcome suggests the board treats the ONS report as sound evidence, the point Feitosa pressed in April 2025. Curtailment, the forced cuts ordered when the grid cannot take all the output, is the cost he tied to missing plant data.

For investors abroad, the December 2024 list of fined companies included Engie Brasil (a Brazilian power company), EDP Renováveis (a wind and solar developer), Copel (Paraná state’s power company) and Canadian Solar Energy. This week’s reports do not say which companies hold the remaining fines, so the exposure of any listed owner is not yet clear.

Aneel is also reshaping how solar meets the grid, with a proposal from its technical staff, presented on 9 November, for time-of-day power prices for heavy users and new rooftop solar. The companies’ next steps are not stated in the published reports, and the full votes for all 34 cases are posted on Aneel’s website.

Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica, Brazil’s power regulator): 21st ordinary public deliberative round of 2026, 24 November 2026, votes at https://www.gov.br/aneel/ ; board meetings of 22 April 2025 and 11 August 2026; fine notices of 11 December 2024. ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico): Disturbance Analysis Report on the 15 August 2023 blackout, as cited by Aneel. Market rate: RT, USD/BRL close of 24 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who pays the fines?

The owners of wind and solar plants that Aneel’s inspectors found out of line with grid technical rules. The reports on this week’s decision do not list each company.

Does this change power bills or supply?

No change to bills or supply was announced. The cases concern penalties for how plants behaved during the 2023 blackout.

Why did most fines survive?

A majority of the board backed Frota’s call to keep the original fines. Feitosa argued the regulator must show that someone is accountable.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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