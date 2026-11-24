A price that changes by the hour would reach shops and heavy-use homes first, and new rooftop solar owners would have no way out.

Opening of a solar plant in Brazil's Federal District in May 2019; a file photo that does not show current projects. Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL ENERGY

Brazil’s electricity regulator wants to charge businesses and heavy-use homes different prices for power at peak and off-peak hours. Aneel, the national power regulator, tabled the “tarifa hora certa” (right-hour tariff) on 9 November 2026.

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About 5.7 million units on ordinary low-voltage supply, the standard grid connection for homes and small businesses, using 500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month or more would move onto it automatically. Aneel’s technical note counts more than 90 million low-voltage units in Brazil, so the first group is a small share.

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Key Facts What. Aneel, Brazil’s power regulator, proposes time-of-day power prices from April 2028.

Who. About 5.7 million homes and businesses using 500 kWh a month or more, plus new rooftop solar.

Next. Aneel’s board is expected to decide by December 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A price that changes by the hour would reach shops and heavy-use homes first, and new rooftop solar owners would have no way out.

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The idea builds on Aneel’s voluntary “tarifa branca” (white tariff), in place since 2018. Fewer than 0.1% of eligible customers have joined it, so the regulator now wants the time-of-day price to be the default for larger users.

Aneel’s technical note of 9 November 2026 says the grid operator ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico) reported critical operating situations linked to distributed generation, small solar plants on roofs and land that the operator cannot dispatch or supervise. The board then asked its staff for options, and staff suggested bringing the time-of-day tariff discussion forward.

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Aneel’s stated aim is a price signal that moves demand to the hours when generation is cheap. Midday power is abundant, but after sunset demand jumps and thermal plants, which burn fuel, push system costs up.

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Aneel proposes three steps: units averaging 1,800 kWh a month or more from April 2028, then 1,000 kWh from April 2029. The 500 kWh group follows from April 2031, and each customer first gets notice from the distributor, the local power company.

Before any charge, customers would receive an informational bill for at least three billing cycles showing what they would pay. Low-income and social-discount units, street lighting and prepaid units are excluded, and customers under 500 kWh can join voluntarily.

Customers can opt out to a temporary flat tariff, one price at every hour. That flat tariff lasts two years from the start of each phase, after which customers return to the time-of-day tariff.

Peak hours and prices differ by distributor, so what a customer pays will vary across Brazil. Aneel says the exact hours and prices will not necessarily be the same in every part of the country.

Aneel says the tariff would let customers know what power costs at each period of the day. A customer would pay less or more depending on when the power is used.

Net metering is Brazil’s credit system for surplus rooftop power, letting solar owners offset evening use with daytime output. Aneel proposes that new units in the system move onto the time-of-day tariff too.

Aneel said in its announcement of 9 November 2026 that units joining net metering with a connection request made 90 days or more after the rule is published “will be included in the Tarifa Hora Certa with no option to leave, regardless of consumption”. The same applies to new commercial electric-vehicle charging stations.

Existing solar units that consume or inject 500 kWh a month or more on average would be enrolled automatically, but they could still opt out to the flat tariff. Aneel’s board is expected to decide by December 2026, according to Ludimila Lima da Silva, the director reporting on the matter.

The meeting date is not confirmed, and peak hours and prices are not yet set. It is also open whether the board will change the no-exit rule for new solar.

If approved as proposed, new solar connections in Brazil would pay the time-of-day tariff 90 days after the rule is published. Customers using less than 500 kWh a month would otherwise stay outside, except new rooftop solar and new commercial charging stations, which are included regardless of consumption.

Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica, Brazil’s power regulator): Nota Técnica Conjunta nº 14/2026 and announcement “Tarifa Hora Certa: proposta prevê enquadramento automático”, both 9 November 2026, https://www.gov.br/aneel/ ; ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico), as cited in the Aneel note.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who would be hit first by the new tariff?

The largest users first: homes and businesses using 1,800 kWh a month or more from April 2028. Low-income households are excluded.

Why does Aneel want to change the tariff?

It wants a price signal that moves demand to the hours when generation is cheap and eases operating risks from fast-growing rooftop solar.

Is the plan final?

No. Aneel’s board is expected to vote by December, and the rules, prices and peak hours can still change before then.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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