The tree has moved from the water to the sand, with a stage at its base and a Gil family show on opening night. Times below are in Rio and US Eastern.

Botafogo Beach and skyline at dusk, Rio de Janeiro, 2023. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

BRAZIL · EVENTS

Rio de Janeiro’s 80-metre Christmas tree returns to Botafogo beach on Sunday 6 December 2026, and this year it stands on the sand instead of floating on the water. Entry is free, and the organisers say the lights stay on every evening until Wednesday 6 January 2027.

Opening night starts at 5:30 p.m. in Rio, which is 3:30 p.m. US Eastern. Rio is two hours ahead of New York in December, because Brazil does not use daylight saving time.

Key Facts Dates 6 December 2026 to 6 January 2027, lit nightly from 7 p.m. Rio time.

Opening night DJ 5:30 p.m.; family band Gilsons with Gilberto Gil 6:30; lights 7; fireworks 8 p.m. (Rio).

US Eastern Opening night 3:30 p.m. to 6:08 p.m.; nightly lights 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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The tree has moved from the water to the sand, with a stage at its base and a Gil family show on opening night. Times below are in Rio and US Eastern.

A Tree Moved From the Water to the Sand

The tree’s second year in Enseada de Botafogo, the cove in front of the Botafogo neighbourhood, is staged by the event company SRCOM and Accioly Participações, the firm of businessman Alexandre Accioly. In 2025 it floated on a platform, and Riotur, the city tourism agency, announced it on 28 November 2025 as the first floating tree in the cove, with free attractions until 6 January 2026.

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File photo: Botafogo Bay and Sugarloaf Mountain seen from the Dona Marta lookout, Rio de Janeiro, 2012. (Photo: Halley Pacheco de Oliveira, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The organisers say the move answers a public request, because the floating tree kept visitors at a distance. Abel Gomes, the tree’s creative director and creative vice-president of SRCOM, said in the release: “The public asked to get closer to the Tree, and we wanted to answer that wish.”

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The tree stands 80 metres tall and carries more than 2.3 million LED lights, the release says. Its concept is “O Natal Acende em Nós” (roughly, “Christmas Lights Up in Us”), told in four phases: a starry sky, the joy of gatherings, love, and a closing celebration.

Opening Night on Sunday 6 December

The free opening show begins with a DJ set at 5:30 p.m. Rio time (3:30 p.m. US Eastern). Gilsons, a family band, follow at 6:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. US Eastern), with Gilberto Gil, the singer-songwriter and former culture minister, and family members Flor Gil and Bento Gil as guests.

“I find it very interesting that the Christmas tree is in the cove at Botafogo,” Gilberto Gil said in the release. “It will be very good to take part in the opening show with the family and to be able to wish everyone happy holidays already.”

The show draws on the band’s second studio album, whose title translates as “I See Light in Greater Proportion Than I See the Darkness.” The lights come on at 7 p.m. (5 p.m. US Eastern).

A fireworks and music show follows at 8 p.m. (6 p.m. US Eastern). A DJ set closes the evening at 8:08 p.m. (6:08 p.m. US Eastern).

After opening night the tree lights up every evening at 7 p.m., and the organisers give the opening hours as 7 p.m. to midnight, or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. US Eastern. The release describes entry as free for both the opening show and the nightly lighting.

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Fireworks Dates, Getting There and the Christmas Circuit

Fireworks at 8 p.m. on opening night are in the organisers’ release, which lists five more dates: Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, and Friday 25 December. The release gives no times for those nights.

The nearest metro stop is Botafogo station on MetrôRio, the city’s metro. The release mentions no road closures.

The release names the Rio city government and Riotur as sponsors. It names the Rio de Janeiro state government as master sponsor, through its tourism secretariat.

For the first time the city also runs a Christmas Circuit, with trees and decoration inspired by Botafogo’s in the parks Oeste, Piedade, Realengo and Madureira, plus special lighting at the Palacete Princesa Isabel, a small palace in Santa Cruz. These sites open from 6 December to 6 January, from 6 p.m. to midnight Rio time (4 p.m. to 10 p.m. US Eastern), with free entry.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Botafogo Christmas tree open in 2026?

It opens on Sunday 6 December 2026 with a free show on the sand of Praia de Botafogo. The lights then come on every evening until 6 January 2027.

Is the Botafogo Christmas tree free?

Yes, the organisers describe entry as free, for the opening show and for the nightly lighting. No ticket sale has been announced.

Are there fireworks every night?

Not every night. The organisers list fireworks on 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 and 25 December.

More on the season: Rio’s Christmas trees on the Lagoa and in Botafogo and December 2026 and New Year in Latin America and Africa.

More: Brazil news





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