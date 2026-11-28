A lawyer who survived a shooting is now herself under investigation in Bolivia, on allegations she rejects and prosecutors have yet to prove.

Bolivia

Prosecutors in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city, said on Friday 27 November 2026, in statements reported on Saturday 28 November, that they have opened an investigation into Nadia Beller, a lawyer who was shot in August and now lives in Mexico under asylum. The case matters abroad because prosecutors are linking a Bolivian shooting victim, on a detainee’s allegations, to the alleged protection of Sebastián Marset, a Uruguayan drug trafficker, by the country’s former attorney general.

Ana Luisa Heredia, coordinating prosecutor of the Fiscalía (Bolivia’s Public Prosecutor’s Office) in Santa Cruz, told journalists that Beller is now among those under investigation. The allegations are unproven, and Beller denies them.

Key Facts Who. Nadia Beller, a Bolivian lawyer shot in August 2026, now in Mexico under asylum.

What. Prosecutors have opened an investigation based on a detained Venezuelan’s letter. Beller denies it.

Next. No summons or date has been announced; prosecutors are gathering elements.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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A lawyer who survived a shooting is now herself under investigation in Bolivia, on allegations she rejects and prosecutors have yet to prove.

Beller was shot in Santa Cruz on the night of Monday 17 August 2026 and underwent emergency surgery. Police and prosecutors named her former partner Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine political consultant and former adviser to President Rodrigo Paz, as the main suspect.

A Prisoner’s Letter Starts the Case

The inquiry rests on a handwritten letter dated 19 November 2026 from Maiker Samir Torres Salgado, a detained Venezuelan who says he was part of Marset’s security team. Torres has been in custody since 13 March 2026, and Heredia said that his statement is the basis of the case.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In the letter, Torres alleges that a woman he knew only as “La Choca”, whom he identifies as Beller, acted as an intermediary who made deals with judges and prosecutors for Marset. He also alleges that she coordinated contacts between Marset and Roger Mariaca, then Bolivia’s attorney general.

Torres further alleges that in August 2025 he helped move a bag holding US$500,000 meant for the then chief of the FELCN, Bolivia’s special anti-narcotics police, whom he names as Colonel “Lito” Morales. He alleges that Marset paid Mariaca between US$300,000 and US$500,000 a month for protection of his properties and warnings of raids.

The Departmental Court of Justice building in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. (File photo: Parallelepiped09, CC BY-SA 4.0, 26 September 2025)

Torres says he was threatened in prison and asked that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) take his statement. He does not trust Bolivia’s justice system.

Mariaca, then Bolivia’s attorney general, was arrested on 30 September 2026 after Washington withdrew his US visa. He was ordered into six months of preventive detention in October.

Prosecutors call their investigation of alleged protection of Marset by Mariaca and others the Roma case. Heredia said Beller “has a link common to all these investigations, the Roma case, or as they call it, Roger Mariaca, so it has to do with all this.”

Heredia said the panel of prosecutors is at the stage of “accumulating elements of conviction”. “The progress will give us a result, we are a commission of prosecutors,” she said.

Prosecutors have also confirmed the arrest of General Ángel Morales Calzadilla, known as “Lito”, a retired general and former FELCN head, for alleged concusión, meaning extortion by a public official, in a new case. Heredia said he will be charged and taken before a precautionary judge, who decides his legal status.

Morales denies the allegations. Heredia said: “He has declared, he has denied all these facts. However, there are certain elements that will be put before a judge.”

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Beller rejected the claims on her social media on 24 November 2026, calling them an attempt to incriminate her through the statements of prisoners. She asked where the material evidence is.

She added: “They will not manage to silence me or turn me into the accused for denouncing corruption.” She says the aim is to punish her for her complaints against Fernando Cerimedo and others, and that she refused an offer of money to withdraw them.

The Shooting and the Asylum

Vice President Edmand Lara said in a communiqué on 24 November 2026 that it was striking that these testimonies appear precisely now. “Let them investigate everything. If there are elements against Nadia Beller, let responsibilities be established. But one investigation cannot be used to paralyse another,” he said.

Cerimedo was arrested at Viru Viru airport in Santa Cruz and remains in preventive detention. A hearing in Santa Cruz was still pending as of 24 November, and no verdict has been reached.

Beller took refuge in Mexico’s embassy in La Paz, and Mexico had granted her asylum by 9 November 2026. Bolivia’s government granted her safe-conduct, and she left for Mexico.

In September 2026, prosecutors had said she was a victim, not a person under investigation, in the cases she denounced. That status has now changed.

The announcement is not a charge or a finding, and prosecutors have given no date for a summons. It does not alter Cerimedo’s position as a suspect.

Prosecutors have not said what evidence they hold beyond Torres’s letter, or whether Beller can be questioned in Mexico. No answer from the DEA to either request has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Nadia Beller charged with a crime?

No charge has been announced, and prosecutors say they are still gathering elements. The allegations come from a detained man’s letter and are unproven.

Why is the Mariaca case linked to her?

Prosecutor Heredia says Beller is connected to the Roma case, the inquiry into alleged protection of Marset. Beller denies any wrongdoing and says she is being targeted for her complaints.

Can she be questioned from Mexico?

Prosecutors have not said. Beller says she is willing to give information to the DEA.

Sources Sources Fiscalía General del Estado (prosecutor Ana Luisa Heredia, 28 November 2026)

Torres Salgado’s letter of 19 November 2026

Nadia Beller’s statement of 24 November 2026

Vice President Edmand Lara’s communiqué of 24 November 2026

Mexican and Bolivian government asylum acts

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