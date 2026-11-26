A sale would turn Blumar into mainly a fishing company. The salmon unit’s recent profit includes a one-off item, which makes the price of the deal harder to judge.

Salmon cages off Hualaihué in the Los Lagos region, seen from the air in January 2009. Photo: Sam Beebe/Ecotrust / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Chile · Companies

Blumar, a Chilean company that catches fish and farms salmon, more than tripled its profit this year while it negotiates the sale of its salmon business. It earned US$78.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, helped mainly by higher world prices for fishmeal and fish oil.

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The figures come from the company’s financial statements for the period. The salmon unit that Agrosuper, a large Chilean food group, wants to buy raised its operating profit by 28%, helped by a one-off item.

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Key Facts What. Blumar earned US$78.8 million in January–September 2026, more than triple a year earlier.

Driver. Higher international prices for fishmeal and fish oil.

Sale. Chilean food group Agrosuper negotiates to buy Blumar’s salmon business for up to US$540 million.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:00 GMT

A sale would turn Blumar into mainly a fishing company. The salmon unit’s recent profit includes a one-off item, which makes the price of the deal harder to judge.

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Fishmeal and fish oil come from small ocean fish and feed farmed salmon, poultry and pigs around the world. Blumar sells both, and higher prices lifted its fishing division in the first nine months of 2026.

A year earlier, in January–September 2025, Blumar’s net profit was US$24.7 million, so the new figure is about 3.2 times larger. The salmon unit’s operating profit, measured as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), rose 28% to US$36.8 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

That figure includes a one-off item of US$15.8 million. Without it, the result would have been about US$21 million, below the US$28.7 million of a year earlier.

The results arrive in the middle of a sale process. On Monday 24 August 2026 Blumar signed a preliminary agreement with Agrosuper, a large Chilean food group that owns the salmon producer AquaChile, and Agrosuper reported the talks to the regulator on Wednesday 4 November.

The memorandum values Blumar’s salmon subsidiary at up to US$540 million before debt and cash, of which US$40 million depends on agreed targets. The agreement is not binding and sets a 60-day exclusivity period, extendable by 30 days, according to Agrosuper’s filing with Chile’s Financial Market Commission (CMF), the market regulator.

A salmon farm in the Reloncaví Estuary, southern Chile. (File photo)

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Selling the salmon unit would leave Blumar mainly as a fishing company, one that catches wild fish for food, fishmeal and fish oil. The profit jump shows what it would keep: a fishing business with strong prices.

Fishmeal and fish oil prices rose after a short first fishing season in Peru, a major supplier of both, which tightened world supply. Blumar sells into that market, so its fishing division gained.

Chile is one of the world’s largest salmon exporters. A deal would join two big producers under Agrosuper, so competition regulators are likely to look at how much supply it would concentrate.

The transaction still needs due diligence, final contracts and approvals, among them clearance from Chile’s competition authority. Until those steps are done, Blumar remains the owner of both businesses.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Blumar salmon sale final?

No. The agreement is a non-binding memorandum, and the deal still needs due diligence, final contracts and competition clearance.

What drove the higher profit?

Higher world prices for fishmeal and fish oil were the main driver. The salmon unit’s operating profit also rose, helped by a one-off item.

Sources: Blumar financial statements and material-fact notices filed with the Financial Market Commission (CMF) (cmfchile.cl); Agrosuper notice of 4 November 2026; earlier Rio Times report: Chile Food Giant Eyes US$540M Salmon Buy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error