A leading banker says the weather shock will reach loan books, and that lenders and the state should act before borrowers miss payments.

The Miraflores district of Lima, Peru’s capital (2023 photo: Mojnsen, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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BBVA Peru, a unit of the Spanish banking group BBVA and one of Peru’s largest banks, expects more borrowers to fall behind on loans because of El Niño, the warming of Pacific waters that disrupts weather. Chief executive Fernando Eguiluz said the bank expects an impact on overdue loans and that “we cannot cover the sun with a finger” (translated from Spanish).

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He spoke in interviews on the sidelines of CADE Ejecutivos 2026, the annual summit of Peruvian business leaders organised by the business association IPAE, published on Thursday 26 November 2026. The bank says it is already building reserves and provisions for the expected losses.

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Key Facts The bank BBVA Peru expects overdue loans to rise because of El Niño.

The outlook Its chief executive sees 2.9% growth in 2026 and again in 2027.

The ask He wants a state-backed relief loan plan, like the 2020 pandemic scheme.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

A leading banker says the weather shock will reach loan books, and that lenders and the state should act before borrowers miss payments.

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El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that hits fishing and farming along Peru’s coast. In September Peru’s central bank (BCRP) lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.4% and its 2027 forecast to 3.0% from 3.2%, with its president, Julio Velarde, tying the revision mainly to El Niño.

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Eguiluz put BBVA’s own numbers on it. He said growth this year will end at 2.9%, about 0.9 points lower because of the phenomenon, and that 2027 will also reach 2.9%, again held back by the phenomenon.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He expects a hard start to 2027 for fishing, because this year’s second fishing season could not be held, and for farming, which he said will feel an “important impact” in the first half. Textile production is also among the hardest hit, he said.

BBVA has reviewed its whole portfolio and has talked about rescheduling and restructuring loans with some clients, Eguiluz said. The bank is also building reserves and provisions, which means money set aside for expected losses.

The Plaza Mayor in central Lima. File photo.

He pointed to Reactiva Perú, the government-guaranteed loan programme that banks distributed during the pandemic, and to Impulso Myperú, a state programme for small-business credit. Peru should now have “a kind of Reactiva or Impulso Myperú ready”, he said, with close coordination between government, banks and customers (translated from Spanish).

BBVA Peru keeps growing at double digits in corporate and small-business lending, and he expects it to end the year with a share above 27% of the mortgage market. Credit activity is growing above 9% this year, he said, although El Niño will cost it some of that pace.

He gave no figure in the interviews for how far overdue loans could rise. For US investors, BBVA Peru is a unit of Spain’s BBVA, whose shares are listed in New York.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is El Niño?

It is a warming of Pacific waters that changes rainfall and ocean life. In Peru it hurts fishing, farming and transport.

Why Would Bad Loans Rise?

Firms and farmers that lose income cannot repay on time. The bank expects this and is setting money aside.

Sources: Fernando Eguiluz, chief executive of BBVA Peru, interviews at CADE Ejecutivos 2026, published 26 November 2026; Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP), Inflation Report, September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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