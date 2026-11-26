A state television reporter survived a shooting in Peru’s Amazon, and journalists’ groups are demanding answers in a region where reporters have been targeted before.

File photo. Aircraft on the apron at Pucallpa airport, Ucayali region, Peru. Photo: Ovruni, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Peru

Marcio Pérez, a correspondent for state channel TVPerú, was shot in the right arm on Wednesday 25 November 2026 in Pucallpa, an Amazon city in eastern Peru. IRTP, the state institute that runs TVPerú, said a man appeared and shot him around 6:00 p.m. while he was having dinner with colleagues.

Hospital sources said he is stable and out of danger. The attacker’s identity and motive are unknown, and no official source has linked the shooting to his reporting.

Key Facts Who. Marcio Pérez, correspondent of state channel TVPerú in Pucallpa, Peru’s Amazon.

What. Shot in the right arm on 25 November, about 6:00 p.m.; he is stable.

Open. Attacker and motive unknown; no official link to his reporting is confirmed.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A state television reporter survived a shooting in Peru’s Amazon, and journalists’ groups are demanding answers in a region where reporters have been targeted before.

The shooting comes 11 months after a deadly December for Peru’s press. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international press-freedom organisation, reported on 22 December 2025 that two Peruvian journalists had been shot within a week.

CPJ said Mitzar Castillejos Tenazoa was shot on 12 December 2025 in Aguaytía, also in the Ucayali region, and later died of his injuries. Anthony Rodríguez Rumiche, it said, was targeted by gunfire in front of his home in Callao, the port city next to Lima, on 19 December 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

CPJ counted three journalists killed in Peru in 2025, in the same report of 22 December 2025. It also cited a 2024 regional report by Voces del Sur, a Latin American press-freedom network, which found that public officials were behind 85% of attacks on press freedom in Peru.

Peru’s Prosecutor’s Office told CPJ it was investigating the December attacks as possible retaliation for the journalists’ work. It has announced nothing comparable for Pérez, as far as we could find.

File photo: the control tower at Pucallpa airport, in Peru’s Ucayali region.

IRTP said: “We demand that the competent authorities start investigations.” It wants “the full weight of the law” applied “against the author of this criminal act” (our translation of the Spanish statement).

IRTP added that it will follow the case closely to learn “the reasons for the execrable attack” and see justice done. It says it is supporting Pérez and his family, and that his recovery prognosis is favourable.

The ANP, Peru’s National Association of Journalists, condemned the attack and demanded guarantees for Pérez’s life. It asked the national police and the prosecutors for a quick, independent investigation.

The ANP recalled that Pérez investigates criminal groups in Ucayali through a digital news channel and social media. It named four groups: Los Charlys de Pucallpa, Los Topos del Oriente, Los Fantasmas de Ucayali and Los Prácticos de Ucayali.

The association said his work also covered the alleged involvement of police officers in a scheme linked to Comando Vermelho, a Brazilian criminal gang. These are the association’s words about his work, not findings by investigators.

IPYS, the Instituto Prensa y Sociedad, a Peruvian press-freedom group, also denounced the attack and demanded immediate action. It joined IRTP and the ANP in calling on the authorities to act.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The bullet, which may have been a pellet, grazed his forearm near the elbow and damaged muscle without harming the bone, hospital sources said. He was taken to the Hospital Regional de Pucallpa, was discharged, and then filed a complaint with Divincri, the police criminal investigation division.

Accounts differ on how many attackers there were. IRTP described one man, and Pérez’s father has said two men came on a motorcycle.

Pérez has worked in the TVPerú branch in Pucallpa since April 2026, IRTP said. The shooting happened at the restaurant Tropical Fruit on Jirón Inmaculada, the institute said.

For US readers, the case touches two concerns: the safety of reporters in Peru and the reach of Brazilian gangs into the Amazon. The second point rests only on the association’s account of his reporting, and no official source has confirmed it.

The record rules out no motive yet. Police and prosecutors have not announced arrests or said whether they treat the case as retaliation, as prosecutors described the December cases, as far as we could find.

No public body has offered a different explanation, as far as we could find. No date for police or prosecutor steps has been announced.

The Rio Times reported in 2023 that a Peruvian journalist reported an attempted murder linked to a corruption investigation. It also reported attacks on journalists covering protests, often by police.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Marcio Pérez out of danger?

Hospital sources say he is stable and out of danger, and IRTP calls his recovery prognosis favourable. He was discharged after treatment.

Who shot him?

That is not known: neither the attacker nor the motive has been identified. No official source has linked the attack to his reporting.

What do the journalists’ groups want?

IRTP, the ANP and IPYS want a quick, independent investigation and justice. The ANP also wants guarantees for his life.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: IRTP statement, 25 November 2026; National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) statement; IPYS statement; Committee to Protect Journalists report, 22 December 2025 · IRTP · ANP · IPYS · CPJ report

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →