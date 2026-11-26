The Bahamas removed about five people a day in the past month, down from about nine a day from 1 to 22 October, by our arithmetic from the department's two releases.

File photo, 2009. Parliament Square in Nassau, with the statue of Queen Victoria in front of the pink parliamentary buildings. (Photo: UpstateNYer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Migration: Bahamas

The Bahamas Department of Immigration, the government agency that enforces entry and residence rules, said in a press release on 24 November 2026 that it deported 168 foreign nationals between 23 October and 23 November. Of those, 131 were Haitians, 107 men and 24 women.

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The Bahamian dollar is pegged one-to-one to the US dollar. Two Americans were among the people removed.

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Key Facts Who. Bahamas Department of Immigration, the agency that enforces entry and residence rules.

What. 168 foreign nationals deported from 23 October to 23 November 2026, 131 of them Haitians.

Where. New Providence, the island that holds Nassau, the capital.

When. Release dated Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

The Bahamas removed about five people a day in the past month, down from about nine a day from 1 to 22 October, by our arithmetic from the department’s two releases.

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On 24 November, thirteen more Haitians, 11 men and two women, were convicted of immigration offences in New Providence. All pleaded guilty before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrate’s Court No 4, according to the department.

Eight men and the two women admitted overstaying, and three men admitted illegal landing. Fines ran from B$300 to B$3,000 (US$300 to US$3,000, as the Bahamian dollar is pegged one-to-one to the US dollar), or one to 12 months at the Department of Correctional Services, the prison service.

Woodes Rogers Walk in downtown Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas. (File photo, 2024: Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0)

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After paying or serving their sentences, the thirteen will be handed to Immigration for deportation. The department’s Removal Unit, the team that carries out removals, also deported an Ecuadorian man on 24 November on Copa Airlines, a Panama-based carrier, flight CM197 to Panama City, en route to Ecuador, leaving New Providence at 11:40 a.m.

The department said its Deportation and Removal Units “removed 168 foreign nationals to their home countries” between 23 October and 23 November. They were 131 Haitians and 37 people of other nationalities, including ten Chinese nationals, seven Ecuadorians, five Jamaicans, five British nationals, three Dominicans, two Americans, two Colombians, a Filipino, a French national and an Uzbekistani.

The release’s breakdown by sex adds up to 128 men and 40 women among the 168 people removed. The department said standard health and safety protocols were observed throughout to ensure the well-being of officers and deportees.

The department asks the public to report suspicious activity through its hotlines, 242-604-0180 or 242-604-0172/82, or online at immigration.gov.bs. The release is the department’s own account and does not name any of the people removed or convicted.

The release headline says 169, and its text lists one further Ecuadorian man removed on 24 November on top of the 168. The department’s earlier release for 1 to 22 October covers a shorter window at a faster pace.

That release reports 203 removals between 1 and 22 October 2026, including 168 Haitians (130 men, 38 women). It also lists ten Ecuadorians, six Americans and six Dominicans.

The first window ran 22 days and the second about a month, so by our arithmetic from the two releases the pace fell from about nine removals a day to about five. For Haitians it fell from nearly eight a day to about four.

Haitians made up 78% of the latest 168 removals, against 83% of the 203 in October. The releases do not explain the change in pace.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being deported from the Bahamas?

Most of those removed in both releases were Haitians, followed by smaller groups from the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Two Americans were also on the latest list.

What happens to migrants convicted in court?

They pay a fine or serve time with the Department of Correctional Services. After that they are handed to Immigration for deportation.

Why did the daily pace fall?

The releases do not say. Our comparison is simple arithmetic across two windows of different length.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Bahamas Department of Immigration press release 76/26 of 24 November 2026; Department of Immigration release for 1 to 22 October 2026 · Department press release 76/26, 24 November 2026 · Department press release 64/26, 28 October 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error