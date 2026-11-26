Anvisa says an inspection found unsatisfactory hygiene at the plant. The order is far wider than the single-lot actions it took on bottled water earlier this year.

Health: Brazil

Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária, Brazil’s federal health regulator) announced on Tuesday 24 November 2026 the seizure of every lot of Pura natural mineral water. Its formal order, Resolução (RE) 4.577/2026, bans the sale, distribution, advertising and use of the product made by Raio de Sol Mineração Ltda.

The ban affects people in Brazil who bought Pura water, from households with large jugs to shops that stocked it. Anvisa’s notice names no contaminant measured in a laboratory and no one who fell ill.

Key Facts Who. Anvisa, with health inspectors of Goiás, a state in central-western Brazil.

What. Every lot of Pura mineral water seized; sale, distribution and advertising banned.

Where. Brazil; the joint inspection was done with the Goiás state health office.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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Anvisa says an inspection found unsatisfactory hygiene at the plant. The order is far wider than the single-lot actions it took on bottled water earlier this year.

The order covers the 500 mL, 1.5 L and 5 L bottles and the 20-litre galão, a large refillable water jug used in offices and homes. Shops therefore may not sell any Pura pack, whatever its lot number.

Farmland in Goiás state, where the state health-surveillance office joined the inspection. (File photo) Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Anvisa said a joint inspection with Suvisa/GO, the Goiás state health-surveillance office, found “condições higiênico-sanitárias insatisfatórias nas etapas de fabricação, envase e comercialização dos produtos”. That means unsatisfactory hygienic and sanitary conditions in manufacturing, bottling and marketing.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The regulator added that the company failed to follow the “Boas Práticas de Industrialização de Água Mineral Natural”, the good industrial practices for natural mineral water. Anvisa published both findings in its notice of 24 November.

This is not the first Anvisa action on bottled water this year. On 3 June 2026 its Resolução 2.247/2026 communicated the voluntary recall of one lot of Crystal still water, made by Mineração Bom Jesus Ltda. at a plant in Luziânia, in Goiás state.

That recall followed the discovery of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium, in a sample collected by the Federal District health office, the capital region’s health authority, and confirmed by a counter-test. About 374,400 bottles of 500 ml were involved, and the company called the step voluntary.

On 16 July 2026 Anvisa suspended sale of lots 13 and 14 of Mamba Water still water in 350 ml packs. The company said tests found Pseudomonas, and it recalled the lots voluntarily.

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Our own reading of the three cases is that the two earlier actions hit single lots after laboratory findings. The Pura order covers every lot and every pack size, and it rests on the state of the plant and on failures of good practice, not on a named laboratory result.

Anvisa’s notice carries no specific advice for people who already have the water at home. It does bar the use of the product as well as its sale.

The notice names the Goiás state health office but not the plant’s city, and it does not say where the water was sold or for how long. It also gives no lot numbers and no volumes.

The Anvisa notice carries no company statement. It is not known how Raio de Sol Mineração will respond or whether it can appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can shops still sell Pura water in Brazil?

No. Anvisa’s order bans sale, distribution and advertising of the product.

Did Anvisa find a contaminant in the water?

Its notice names none and reports no illness. The order rests on the plant’s hygiene and its failure to follow good practice.

Is this a company recall?

No, it is a regulator’s seizure order. It covers the whole brand, not a single batch.

More: Brazil news

Sources Anvisa notice “Anvisa determina apreensão de água mineral da marca Pura”, 24 November 2026 (gov.br/anvisa), citing Resolução RE 4.577/2026; Anvisa notices of 3 June 2026 (Crystal, Resolução 2.247/2026) and 16 July 2026 (Mamba Water).

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