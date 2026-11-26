Latam has flown the first of the Brazilian-built jets it ordered a year ago, and ticket-holders are next.

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Latam, the Chile-based airline group that flies across South America, made its first official flight on a Brazilian-built jet on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Embraer E195-E2, a 136-seat model, left Guarulhos airport in São Paulo and landed at the Brasília Air Base, a military airfield, carrying invited guests, with no tickets sold.

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It is the first public outing of the 24 jets that Latam ordered from Embraer, Brazil’s aircraft maker, in September 2025, a deal worth about US$2.1 billion at list prices that gives the Brazil economy a showcase for its home-grown aircraft industry. The order includes options on 50 more, Latam said, and paying passengers follow within days.

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Key Facts What. Latam’s first official Embraer E195-E2 flight, Guarulhos to Brasília, carried invited guests only.

Order. 24 jets worth about US$2.1 billion at list prices, plus options on 50 more.

Next. Paying passengers board from Monday 30 November 2026 on 42 routes.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 08:15 ET

Latam has flown the first of the Brazilian-built jets it ordered a year ago, and ticket-holders are next.

File photo: a first-generation Embraer 195 on an airport runway. The E195-E2 flown by Latam is its newer successor.

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Latam has received five of the jets so far and expects seven more by the end of 2026, according to details given at the event. The other 12 on firm order arrive in 2027, at a pace close to one a month, said Jerome Cadier, chief executive of Latam’s Brazilian arm.

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Cadier told journalists on the flight, speaking in Portuguese, that early sales are going “super well”, above what Latam expected for a start, but that it must “wait six months”. The jets do not replace older planes one for one, he said, though Latam is weighing retiring or returning some of its Airbus A319 jets, an older, smaller model as the new ones arrive.

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The bet is about reach. Latam Brasil says its network has grown from 44 airports six years ago to 63 today and should pass 70 in 2027; Latam Brasil is also studying up to 18 more cities for 2027.

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Scheduled flights begin on 42 routes, eight of them new links. Four are new bases for Latam: Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro state, on Thursday 3 December 2026; Ji-Paraná, in Rondônia, on Monday 7 December; Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso, on Monday 14 December; and Macaé, in Rio de Janeiro state, on Tuesday 16 February 2027.

Cadier said Latam would announce a second batch of routes later on Thursday. He also named the risks: fuel is still costly and the dollar high, and cost pressure should last through 2027, though corporate demand has held up after fare increases.

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Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Ports and Airports Minister Tomé Franca and Labour Minister Luiz Marinho met the aircraft in Brasília, as did Tiago Faierstein, president of Anac, Brazil’s civil aviation agency. Embraer chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto was there too.

Latam says it trained 36 captains, 37 first officers and more than 350 cabin crew for the new model. Embraer says the jet burns about 29% less fuel than the first generation of its E-Jets and flies up to 5,556 kilometres (3,452 miles).

Travellers booking domestic Brazil flights may find the jet on their route: Latam’s layout has no middle seats, up to 20 Premium Economy seats and Wi-Fi on board. Latam trades in New York as NYSE: LTM and Embraer as NYSE: EMBJ, so the flight is also an early read on how a US-listed airline uses a US-listed manufacturer’s newest product.

The timing is awkward for Embraer. The US Trade Representative, Washington’s trade office, proposed on 25 November a 10% tariff on Brazilian aircraft, and the proposal, which would add to an existing Section 301 tariff, is not final; a hearing is set for Thursday 14 January 2027.

Those duties would apply to jets shipped to the United States, not to jets bought by a Brazilian airline. At roughly US$88 million a jet at list prices, the order is a large vote for Brazilian manufacturing, and Alckmin and his colleagues were there to say so.

The next test comes on Monday 30 November 2026, when the first paying passengers board.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When can passengers fly on Latam’s new Embraer jets?

Ticket sales are open, and scheduled service starts this coming Monday. Thursday’s flight carried invited guests only.

Why does Latam’s choice of Embraer matter?

It gives Brazil’s best-known aircraft maker a large home-market airline customer. It also lets Latam serve smaller cities with a jet sized for them.

Does the proposed US tariff affect these jets?

The proposal covers Brazilian aircraft imported into the United States, and these jets go to a Brazilian airline. It is also not final.

Sources Latam statements on the Embraer E195-E2 order (September 2025) and the first flight (26 November 2026); remarks by Jerome Cadier, chief executive of Latam Brasil, to journalists on the flight, 26 November 2026; reports from the Brasília Air Base event, 26 November 2026; Embraer E195-E2 specifications; USTR Section 301 proposal, 25 November 2026.

Connected Coverage US tariff proposal on Brazilian aircraft · Latam Embraer deal comes to life · Embraer record backlog

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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