Akpata says the attack was meant to frighten his party, while the governor says the party’s claims are lies.

Photo: Kabusa16 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Olumide Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, the national lawyers’ body, says gunmen shot at his office in Benin City, in Nigeria’s south, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. In a television interview on Friday 27 November he said four armed men arrived after he and other members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), an opposition party, left to meet its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the airport.

Akpata blames suspected supporters of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, the state around Benin City. Governor Monday Okpebholo rejected the NDC’s claims on Thursday 26 November, saying “everything these people are saying is lies.”

Key Facts Who Olumide Akpata, former lawyers’ body president and chieftain of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

What He says gunmen shot at his Benin City office on 25 November, with nobody killed.

Denial Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo says the NDC’s claims are lies.

As of Friday 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

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Akpata says the attack was meant to frighten his party, while the governor says the party’s claims are lies.

File photo: statue group outside the Edo State House of Assembly in Benin City. Photo: Favouridowu, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The shooting came about two days after gunmen attacked the campaign of Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President and the NDC’s candidate for the Delta Central Senate seat, in Uduere, in the Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, on Monday 23 November. The Nigeria Police Force put the death toll at six on Tuesday 24 November, up from the first reports, and Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, the national police chief, ordered an investigation.

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The Delta State government imposed a curfew across Ughelli North from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Nigeria’s general elections are due in 2027, and the NDC’s campaign has now faced reported attacks in two states within days.

Akpata said of the office on Boundary Road: “As soon as we left, four guys showed up.” He said the men “forced their way in, brandishing their guns and started shooting at the building,” and added: “All the offices that face the gate were hit.”

Nobody was killed, though staff were still inside the building, Akpata said. If people had been sitting in the offices facing the gate, he said, “somebody would be killed,” adding that he had “no doubt in my mind.”

Akpata said the office had served as a gathering point, and that organisers who received intelligence of a possible attack called the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, which increased security there. Reporting on Wednesday by one Nigerian outlet said Akpata and his brother were out and the guard escaped, and that shells believed to be from AK-47 rifles were found.

DSS operatives were invited to inspect the scene, the same reporting said. No arrests or named suspects in connection with these shootings had been reported at the time of writing.

Edo State Police Command confirmed a separate shooting that day, in which three gunmen in a black Toyota Hilux fired on NDC supporters gathered along Airport Road to welcome Obi, and one supporter was shot in the thighs. Police spokesman Eno Ikoedem, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said Commissioner of Police Patrick Daaor visited the scene and ordered detectives to identify the fleeing suspects.

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The NDC’s national publicity secretary, Osa Director, said in a party statement that attackers fired, damaged campaign vehicles and buses and injured several supporters. Police reported one person shot, while the party’s statement spoke of several injured supporters.

Akpata also alleged that operators of event centres refunded payments for the NDC’s town hall after receiving threats. The party found another venue with round-the-clock security, and Akpata said it had information that attackers were gathering near it in NDC-branded clothing to infiltrate the event.

The town hall went ahead without an attack, Akpata said. He called on Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, the national police chief, to investigate and prosecute.

Governor Okpebholo, speaking at a campaign event on Thursday 26 November, said “everything these people are saying is lies.” He also accused NDC supporters of killing one of his police escorts, a charge that has not been independently confirmed.

Akpata says the aim is to intimidate NDC members and stop the party campaigning, and he has asked Disu to investigate and prosecute those responsible. He warned that the violence could discourage Nigerians from taking part in the 2027 elections.

In a reaction published on 25 November, Akpata asked why the party was being targeted: “If you are so confident that there’s no pathway for us, let us be.” No official findings on either shooting had been reported at the time of writing.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Blamed and Who Denies It?

Akpata blames suspected APC supporters in Edo, while Governor Okpebholo says the NDC’s claims are lies. Police have named no suspect in either Edo shooting.

Was Anyone Killed at the Office?

Akpata says nobody was killed there, although staff were inside. Police report that a supporter was wounded in a separate shooting the same day.

Is There an Investigation?

Akpata has asked the national police chief to investigate and prosecute. No arrests or official findings had been reported at the time of writing.

Sources: Television interview with Olumide Akpata, 27 November 2026, and his reaction published 25 November 2026; Edo State Police Command statement by spokesman ASP Eno Ikoedem on the Airport Road shooting, 25 November 2026; Nigeria Democratic Congress statement by national publicity secretary Osa Director; Nigeria Police Force statement on the Uduere attack, 24 November 2026; remarks by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, 26 November 2026.

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