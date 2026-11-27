A budget brand backed by Walmart is winning more switchers than the market leader, yet its own customer growth is cooling.

Mexico City’s business district. (File photo)

Mexico · Telecom

BAIT, the mobile brand of Walmart’s Mexican arm, has overtaken Telcel as the favourite of Mexicans who change phone company. In the third quarter of 2026 it gained a net 369,080 lines through number transfers against Telcel’s 257,704, according to The CIU (Competitive Intelligence Unit), a Mexican telecom consultancy.

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Telcel, Mexico’s largest mobile operator, belongs to América Móvil, the telecom group that is also listed in New York. BAIT is a virtual operator, a brand that sells phone service over a shared network instead of building its own towers.

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Key Facts Who. BAIT, Walmart’s Mexican mobile brand, and Telcel, the leader owned by América Móvil.

What. BAIT gained a net 369,080 lines through number transfers in Q3 2026; Telcel gained 257,704.

Catch. BAIT’s own count of new users has slowed to about half last year’s pace.

As of. 27 November 2026, 8:00 p.m. GMT.

A budget brand backed by Walmart is winning more switchers than the market leader, yet its own customer growth is cooling.

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Walmart de México, known as Walmex, launched BAIT in 2020 and still owns it. Its third-quarter 2026 report to the Mexican Stock Exchange shows 27.6 million active users, up 17.1% from a year earlier.

That is 4.1 million net new users in twelve months, against 8.4 million in the year to the third quarter of 2025, according to Walmex’s earlier report. The absolute pace has therefore fallen by about half.

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Walmex counts a user as active if the line had at least one transaction in the past six months. The count also includes sales to dealers, home-internet lines and portable Wi-Fi devices, so it is not the same as new contracts.

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Opensignal, a mobile-analytics firm, reaches a similar result from observed switches. Its analysis puts BAIT’s share of switchers at 30.2% against Telcel’s 27.4%, up 6.4 points from 23.8% in the first quarter.

Movistar, Telefónica’s Mexican brand, took about 15% of switchers on Opensignal’s count, AT&T 13% and Unefon, AT&T’s budget brand, 4%. Opensignal also puts BAIT’s share of all Mexican mobile users at 13.4%, up from about 10% a year earlier, and credits BAIT’s low prices, the network of Altán Redes (a shared wholesale network) and the reach of Walmart’s stores.

BAIT gained share in all 32 Mexican states, by 5.1 points in the eight states with the lowest household incomes against 2.4 points in the eight richest. The shift comes as two rivals change hands: a group including Grupo Televisa, a Mexican media company, is buying AT&T México, and a consortium is buying Movistar México.

A second data set points the same way. The CIU (Competitive Intelligence Unit), a Mexican telecom consultancy, counted 3.3 million number transfers between operators in the third quarter, down 21% from more than 4.2 million a year earlier.

On the CIU’s count BAIT gained a net 369,080 lines through those transfers and Telcel 257,704, while AT&T lost 276,861. Of the lines BAIT received, 486,438 came from Telcel, or 59.6% of its incoming transfers.

Ernesto Piedras, the CIU’s chief executive, told journalists on a call reported on 17 November (translated from Spanish): “a majority of consumers said, ‘I tried the line, I liked it and I decide to stay.’” He added that this implies a reconfiguration of the mobile market.

Fewer people are switching at all. The CIU links the 21% drop to Mexico’s mandatory registration of mobile lines, which adds identity checks to a switch and may make some users think twice.

The slide is not new. In the second quarter, data from Mexico’s telecom regulator, the Comisión Reguladora de Telecomunicaciones, showed about 3 million transfers, almost 500,000 fewer than a year earlier.

Opensignal warns that its indicator tracks observed switches and does not equal official portability statistics or all new contracts. It also says Walmart’s scale is an advantage that other virtual operators will find hard to copy.

For holders of América Móvil shares, which trade in Mexico City and New York, the message is that Telcel still wins almost as many switchers as BAIT but no longer the most. For Walmex, BAIT revenue rose 25.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier even as user growth cooled.

The test is whether the telecom regulator’s own transfer data confirms the lead. Neither Opensignal nor the CIU says how many BAIT users also keep a Telcel line.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BAIT?

A virtual mobile operator run by Walmart’s Mexican arm. It sells phone service in Mexico over a shared wholesale network rather than its own towers.

Does this mean BAIT is bigger than Telcel?

No. The figures cover people who switch operator, not the whole customer base, where Telcel is still bigger.

Why are fewer Mexicans switching operator?

The CIU says mandatory mobile-line registration adds identity checks that may put some people off. Many switchers also now stay with the operator they tried.

Sources Sources Opensignal analysis of Mexican mobile switching, third quarter 2026

Walmart de México third-quarter 2026 report to the Mexican Stock Exchange

The CIU, third-quarter 2026 portability analysis and press call of 17 November 2026

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

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